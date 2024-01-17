PR vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan. 17, 2024

The Paarl Royals (PR) take on the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the ninth match of SA 20 2024 on Wednesday, January 17, at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Royals come into this match on the back of wins in both their matches, with both coming against the Pretoria Capitals. David Miller, their captain, has been in outstanding form, as has middle-order batter Mitchell van Buuren.

Andile Phehlukwayo's all-round abilities came to the fore in the opening match, with Lungi Ngidi picking up four wickets in the next one. They'll be fairly confident of picking up another win.

JSK have been well beaten in their last two matches, and have only one point on the board after getting an NR in their opening fixture. While their bowling against DSG wasn't bad, their batters struggled to chase down a target of 146, which, despite the tacky pitch, was still a poor batting effort. It'll be interesting to see how Faf du Plessis' side performs in this match.

On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials from this match.

England seamer John Turner could be in line to make his SA20 debut in place of Obed McCoy, who appeared to have pulled up with an injury in the Paarl Royals' previous match against the Pretoria Capitals.

The right-arm pacer has some stellar numbers to back him up and twice received a call-up to the England limited-overs squads, but is yet to make his international debut. The Hampshire-based pacer has picked up 22 wickets in 12 career T20s with a miserly economy rate of 6.66 and a bowling average of only 12.22.

He certainly looks like a bright prospect, and if he gets to play, he's very likely to cause the JSK batters plenty of problems. Turner is certainly a Dream11 differential to consider if he plays.

Wayne Madsen in action for the Manchester Originals Men v Southern Brave Men - The Hundred

The experienced batter Wayne Madsen could be drafted into JSK's playing XI in place of Ronan Herrmann to solve their batting issues, with Donavon Ferreira taking the gloves.

Madsen has performed really consistently for Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast and in other domestic competitions for quite a while now, and would be a great fit at No. 3.

While he isn't a power hitter by any means, he certainly knows how to keep the scoreboard ticking. He's also a good player of spin, something that'll come in handy when facing Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin.

He's a handy off-spinner himself as well, and could bowl a couple of overs if necessary. If he starts, he's a very reliable Dream11 differential pick.

#1 Tabraiz Shamsi (BOWL) (PR)

It's incredibly surprising to see a bowler of Tabraiz Shamsi's quality and wicket-taking ability have an ownership of under 25% heading into this match, especially on one of the better venues for spinners in South Africa.

Shamsi did go for runs in PR's last match against the Pretoria Capitals, but against this struggling JSK batting lineup, he could certainly add to his wickets tally. JJ Smuts and Keshav Maharaj were able to tie down JSK in their previous outing, and on a better bowling surface, there's no reason why Shamsi can't do the same.

Wrist spinners are always dangerous in T20 cricket, especially someone like Shamsi. He's a worthy Dream11 differential pick for this match.