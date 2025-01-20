PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 20, 2025

The Paarl Royals (PR) and the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) square off in the 15th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Monday, January 20, at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Royals recorded a memorable win in a 200+ run-chase against the Pretoria Capitals in their last match, courtesy of contributions from David Miller, Rubin Hermann, and Joe Root. Meanwhile, JSK suffered their first defeat of the season to MI Cape Town, with Ryan Rickelton single-handedly taking down their bowling attack as they failed to defend a total of 172.

JSK will want to return to the top of the table with a thumping win tonight, while the Royals will aim at keeping their winning run going. Let's shift our focus to the top three Dream11 differentials for this fixture.

Trending

Leus du Plooy smashed a 43-ball 71 the last time he faced the Paarl Royals.

What must Leus du Plooy do to be considered a must-have on Dream11? JSK's overall second-highest run-scorer in the SA20 continues to be overlooked by Dream11 players week in and week out. Granted, he hasn't had the best season so far, but neither has any other batter in the team.

Coming in at No. 3, the southpaw has scored runs consistently for the Super Kings, and that includes a stunning 43-ball 71 in his only innings at Boland Park last season, albeit in a losing cause. His numbers in South Africa speak for themselves, and his inclusion in your Dream11 teams should be a mere formality.

Eshan Malinga, 23, made his SA20 debut in the Royals' win over the Pretoria Capitals. While his figures of 1/47 don't seem the best on first look, he actually did a good job in his first three overs in a high-scoring match, with a 24-run final over spoiling his figures.

The slingy pacer troubled the Pretoria batters with his pace and swing in the powerplay and was unlucky not to pick up more wickets, with a few close LBW shouts occurring. He looks like a genuine wicket-taker, and on a wicket that is harder for run-scoring, Eshan Malinga could end up with a sizeable Dream11 haul, making him a solid differential option.

#1 Rubin Hermann (WK) (PR)

Rubin Hermann sizzled on his SA20 debut for the Paarl Royals, with his quick-fire half-century complementing Joe Root's composed anchoring knock in their run-chase against the Pretoria Capitals. The southpaw smashed 56 off 33 balls, surviving a testing phase in the powerplay before revealing his strengths as a spin hitter, smashing the likes of Senuran Muthuswamy and Will Jacks all around the ground.

Those skills will come in handy against the dangerous JSK spin bowling lineup on what won't be an easy surface to bat on. Hermann's ownership is too low for a player who has just played a knock of such substance.

He is a solid Dream11 differential for this fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️