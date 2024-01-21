PR vs MICT Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan. 21, 2024

Paarl Royals (PR) take on MI Cape Town (MICT) in the 14th match of SA20 2024 on Sunday, January 21, at Boland Park in Paarl.

The reverse fixture took place on Friday, with Ryan Rickelton continuing his blazing run of form, helping MICT chase down a target of 173 within 17 overs. Rickelton now has 336 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 182.16, and the Royals will have to find a way of stopping him.

However, PR are still at the top of the points table, with the reverse fixture against MICT their only defeat thus far. They'll back themselves to hit back on home turf in what should be an exciting encounter.

On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials for this game.

Bjorn Fortuin is one of the vital cogs in the Paarl Royals’ bowling lineup, who has been really unlucky not to pick up more wickets thus far. The left-arm spinner bowled a tight spell in the Royals’ last home match against Joburg Super Kings (JSK), and went wicketless, but he could definitely find success against MICT.

Boland Park has been the most low-scoring venue in the league, and spinners should have a firm say in the proceedings. Given how MICT have batted so far, they’ll definitely take on every bowler, and while they got away with it in a batter-friendly venue like Newlands in the reverse fixture, that’s unlikely to happen in Paarl.

Obed McCoy (right) in action for Sussex in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Obed McCoy is one of the Royals’ main seamers, who predominantly operates in the middle overs and at the death. McCoy is a proven wicket-taker who should pick up 2-3 scalps on what should be a tacky, two-paced surface which are the perfect conditions for him to unleash his wide array of cutters and variations.

PR have been one of the most successful teams in the SA20 so far, and their bowling attack is a crucial reason for that. MICT’s middle-order has been untested due to their openers’ form, and if the Paarl new-ball bowlers can break that partnership, McCoy could really profit at the death.

Left-arm leg-spinner Thomas Kaber starred in MICT’s win over the Paarl Royals, bowling a stellar spell of 3/20 in four overs, on not an easy wicket to bowl on for spinners. At a venue like Paarl, he’s sure to be aided by the surface, and could well continue his good form.

Reading left-arm leg-spin isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and the Royals haven’t shown enough form in their batting department to inspire confidence in the same. Kaber is also a handy batter lower down the order and could hit some lusty blows.

It’s unclear how his ownership is still low after his 3-fer in the reverse fixture, and he’s a solid Dream11 differential.