PR vs MICT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 21, 2024

Paarl Royals (PR) will lock horns with MI Cape Town (MICT) in the 14th match of the SA20 2024 on Sunday, January 21. The Boland Park in Paarl will host the game.

Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town met in the reverse fixture on Friday (January 19). Batting first, the former scored 172, losing eight wickets in the process. The opening pair of Jason Roy (38) and Jos Buttler (46) stitched a solid 62-run partnership. However, the remaining batters couldn't make big contributions, all scoring under 30.

Cape Town’s Thomas Kaber was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul while the rest of the bowling unit picked up a wicket each.

In reply, Rassie van der Dussen provided a brisk start with a knock of 41 off 28. Ryan Rickelton then stole the show with an unbeaten 94 runs off 52 balls, supported by Connor Esterhuizen, ultimately finishing the game in just 16.5 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi claimed two wickets for the Royals.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your PR vs MICT Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Rassie van der Dussen (MICT) - 8.0 credits

Rassie van der Dussen in action (Credits: X/MiCapeTown)

Rassie van der Dussenn has provided quick starts for MI Cape Town consistently. With 210 runs to his name, averaging 52.50, he finds himself second in the top run-scorers list. He played a 41-run knock against the Royals in the previous game, hitting four fours and two sixes.

#2 Jos Buttler (PR) - 9.0 credits

Jos Buttler in dressing room (Credtis: YT/Paarl Royals)

Jos Buttler is one of the most explosive openers in the format. He has the potential to contribute points to your PR vs MICT Dream11 teams not only with the bat but also with dismissals behind the stumps.

Buttler has scored 169 runs in four matches, including a 41-run knock against MI in the previous game, at an impressive average of 56.33. He has also been involved in six dismissals from behind the stumps.

#1 Ryan Rickelton (MICT) - 7.0 credits

Ryan Rickelton won the Player of the Match against Royals (Credits X MICapeTown)

Ryan Rickelton missed his maiden T20 century twice this season with two 90+ run knocks, including an unbeaten 94 against the Royals. He has four half-centuries in as many matches so far at an excellent strike rate of 182.16.

Ryan is currently atop the run-scoring charts with 337 runs, averaging 112.33. Considering his outstanding form, he will be the best captain/vice-captain choice for your PR vs MICT Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will score most runs in today's PR vs MICT Dream11 Contest? Ryan Rickelton Jos Buttler 0 votes