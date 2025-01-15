PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 15, 2025

The Paarl Royals (PR) and MI Cape Town (MICT) square off in the ninth match of SA20 2025 on Wednesday, January 15, at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Royals were well beaten by MI Cape Town in the reverse fixture less than 48 hours ago in Newlands, with useful cameos from Mujeeb ur Rahman and Kwena Maphaka helping the Royals avoid conceding a bonus point to MICT.

It was the second win of the season for Rashid Khan and Co. as they bounced back from a defeat at the hands of the Joburg Super Kings in what was a rain-affected contest.

The Royals were terrific in their first home game at this venue and they'll be keen to hit back against MICT. Let's look at three Dream11 captaincy candidates who could have a good outing tonight.

#3 Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (MICT)

Rassie van der Dussen's composed innings at the top of the order, a well-made 33-ball 43, set the foundation for MICT's solid first innings total in the reverse fixture against the Royals.

The 35-year-old is one of the most dependable and consistent run-scorers in the modern T20 game, with more than 6,000 runs in 214 matches at a solid average of 36.97. He likes playing at Boland Park and has a great record in ODIs and T20s at the venue. In four T20s at the venue, he has scored 157 runs at a healthy average of 52.3 and a slightly slow strike rate of 128.7.

A player who puts a price on his wicket and tends to play huge knocks opening the batting, Van der Dussen could be a shrewd Dream11 captaincy option.

#2 Dayyan Galiem (ALL) (PR)

A pace bowler, especially one bowling at the death, needs to have some skill to finish with figures of 3/24 in four overs against a power-packed batting lineup like MI Cape Town has.

Dayyan Galiem is one such player and he proved himself with a terrific display of bowling in the reverse fixture, albeit in a losing cause, and was unlucky not to pick up more wickets. He dismissed the well-set van der Dussen, the dangerous Dewald Brevis, and Colin Ingram, showing great control and a wide range of cutters and other variations that outfoxed the batters.

The South African also came out to bat at No. 6 ahead of Dinesh Karthik, and while he didn't score many runs on that occasion, it indicates his high point-scoring ability as an all-rounder. He has a very high points ceiling and should be considered for the captain's armband in your Dream11 teams.

#1 George Linde (ALL) (MICT)

George Linde represented the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2023.

George Linde has easily been the best player of the tournament so far, delivering either with the bat, the ball, or both in each of MI Cape Town's three matches. He keeps moving up the order as a batter, getting a promotion to No. 5 against the Royals on Monday.

While he was dismissed early, it shows the faith his side has in his batting ability, boding well for his Dream11 prospects.

Nevertheless, he was their star with the ball, ripping through the Paarl middle order to finish with figures of 3/15 in four overs. On a Boland Park wicket that should offer him more assistance than he got at Cape Town, Linde could well trouble the Paarl batters once more.

With him being a great example of a complete all-rounder, it's going to be a huge surprise if most Dream11 players don't captain George Linde.

