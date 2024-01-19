PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2024, Match 11

The 11th match of the SA20 League 2024 will see Paarl Royals (PR) lock horns with MI Cape Town (MICT) at the Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Paarl Royals had an amazing start to the SA20 League 2024 season as they won their last three matches. MI Cape Town, on the other hand, have won only one of their last three matches.

MI Cape Town boast a good squad but Paarl Royals are the clear favorites to win today's match.

PR vs MICT Match Details

The 11th match of the SA20 League 2024 will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town on January 19. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PR vs MICT, Match 11

Date and Time: 19th January 2024, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands in Cape Town is well-balanced. While pacers will enjoy the bounce in the initial overs, the middle and death overs will be dominated by batters. The last match played here was between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town, where a total of 400 runs were scored for the loss of seven wickets.

PR vs MICT Form Guide

PR - W W W

MICT - L W L

PR vs MICT Probable Playing XI

PR Playing XI

No injury updates.

David Miller, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Fabian Allen, Andile Phelukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren.

MICT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Connor Esterhuizen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone.

PR vs MICT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Buttler

J Buttler is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. R Rickelton is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Van Der Dussen

D Miller and R Van Der Dussen are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. K Pollard is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Phehlukwayo

S Curran and A Phehlukwayo are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. L Livingstone is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

L Ngidi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Ngidi and K Rabada. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. O McCoy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PR vs MICT match captain and vice-captain choices

J Buttler

Since the pitch is expected to help batters, you can make J Buttler the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch. He smashed 70 runs in the last match against Joburg Super Kings.

L Ngidi

L Ngidi is just another level beast when it comes to franchise leagues. He loves performing against MI Cape Town and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 275 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PR vs MICT, Match 11

J Buttler

L Ngidi

A Phehlukwayo

R Rickelton

R Van Der Dussen

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler, R Rickelton

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, D Miller, K Pollard

All-rounders: S Curran, L Livingstone, A Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: K Rabada, L Ngidi, O McCoy

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler, R Rickelton

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, D Miller, K Pollard, M Van Buuren

All-rounders: S Curran, L Livingstone, A Phehlukwayo, W Lubbe

Bowlers: L Ngidi