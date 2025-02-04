PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2025, Qualifier 1

The first Qualifier of the SA20 League 2025 will see Paarl Royals (PR) squaring off against MI Cape Town (MICT) at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, February 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

MI Cape Town have won seven of their last 10 matches. They won their last match against Pretoria Capitals by 95 runs. Paarl Royals, too, have won seven of their last 10 matches. They lost their last match of the season to Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 48 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 6 head-to-head matches. Paarl Royals have won 2 matches while MI Cape Town were victorious in 4.

PR vs MICT Match Details

The first Qualifier of the SA20 League 2025 will be played on February 4 at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. The game will begin at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

PR vs MICT, 1st Qualifier Match

Date and Time: 4th February, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where a total of 248 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

PR vs MICT Form Guide

PR - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

MICT - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

PR vs MICT Probable Playing XI

PR Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Owen, Lhuan-drePretorius (wk), Rubin Hermann, Dunith Wellalage, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dayyan Galiem, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin ©, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Eshan Malinga, Lungi Ngidi

MICT Playing XI

No injury updates

Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan ©, Trent Boult, Matthew Potts, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis

PR vs MICT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rubin Hermann

Rubin Hermann is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 250 runs in the last seven matches. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Lhuan Pretorius

Lhuan Pretorius and Rassie van der Dussen are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Lhuan Pretorius is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He had smashed 323 runs in the last ten matches. Delano Potgieter is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Dewald Brevis

Mitchell Owen and Dewald Brevis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Mitchell Owen is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 7 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. George Linde is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Mujeeb ur Rahman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mujeeb ur Rahman has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 14 wickets and smashed 48 runs in the last ten matches. Bjorn Fortuin is another good bowler pick for today's match.

PR vs MICT match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Owen

Mitchell Owen is the most crucial pick from Paarl Royals. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 7 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

Dewald Brevis

Mujeeb ur Rahman is one of the most crucial picks from the MI Cape Town squad. He is in top form and can once again take wickets at this venue. He has taken 3 wickets and smashed 209 runs in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for PR vs MICT, 1st Qualifier Match

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Lhuan Pretorius

Mitchell Owen

Dewald Brevis

George Linde

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Hermann

Batters: D Potgieter, L Pretorius, R van der Dussen

All-rounders: G Linde, M Owen, D Brevis

Bowlers: D Wellalage, B Fortuin, M ur Rahman, R Khan

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Hermann, R Rickelton

Batters: S Atal, L Pretorius, R van der Dussen

All-rounders: G Linde, M Owen, D Brevis, T Kaber

Bowlers: M ur Rahman, R Khan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️