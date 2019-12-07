PR vs NMG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Dec 8th, 2019

In a top of the table clash, the Paarl Rocks host the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants with both sides looking to seal the top position on the points table of the Mzansi Super League 2019.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants gave a good account of themselves in their previous game against the Blitz despite the absence of star players Jason Roy and Junior Dala. On the other hand, the Paarl Rocks come into this game on the back of a tough loss to Durban Heat in a high-scoring encounter.

Although both sides are evenly matched on paper, Paarl Rocks will enjoy a slight advantage, with the Faf du Plessis-led side beating the same side in the first clash of these two sides earlier this season.

With the Boland Park playing host to this game, yet another high-scoring game could be on the cards. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PR vs NMG.

Squads to choose from

Paarl Rocks

Faf du Plessis (C), Henry Davids, James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Isuru Udana, Cameron Delport, Kerwin Mungroo, Ferisco Adams, Kyle Verreynne, Mangaliso Mosehle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sibonelo Makhanya, and Thando Ntini.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

J J Smuts (C), Jason Roy, Farhaan Behardien, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Onke Nyaku, Ben Dunk, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger and Dyllan Matthews.

Playing XI updates

Paarl Rocks

Paarl Rocks could consider bringing in Ferisco Adams for this game at the expense of Kerwin Mungroo, on the back of the former's man-of-the-match performance against the very same opposition this season.

Cameron Delport and Faf du Plessis scored fifties in the previous game, albeit in a losing cause, but with form on their side, they will hold the key to the Rocks' fortunes. James Vince and Sibonelo Makhanya have also put in good performances in the middle order and could have a big role to play in this encounter. Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin are crucial to their fortunes against a formidable Nelson Mandela Bay Giants batting unit.

Possible XI: Davids, Delport, du Plessis (C), Vince, Adams, Verreynne (WK), Makhanya, Fortuin, Udana, Viljoen and Shamsi.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

A win on Sunday will seal the top spot on the points table for the Giants, who have had both their departments putting up remarkable performances this season. However, the fitness of Junior Dala and Jason Roy is still a concern for the Giants, although Nandre Burger and Matthew Breetzke did make a good impression in the previous game.

The rest of the side should remain unchanged with Ben Dunk in fine form for the Bay Giants. Smuts and Marais have complemented him well, while their bowling unit has been on fire with Imran Tahir leading the way for them this season.

Possible XI: Breetzke, Dunk (WK), Smuts (C), Kuhn, ten Doeschate, Marais, Morris, Tahir, Burger, Hendricks and Mnyaka.

Match details

Paarl Rocks vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Match 28

8th December 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch report

As seen in the previous game, another high-scoring match is expected in Paarl. There will be some swing on offer for the pacers, while the batsmen will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. With this being a morning fixture, the conditions shouldn't change much from one innings to another. Batting first could be the preferred option upon winning the toss with 180 being a bare minimum on such a pitch.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Heino Kuhn is the preferred wicket-keeper ahead of Kyle Verreynne owing to the former's experience. Although Kuhn hasn't done much of note lately, he is a vital cog of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants middle order. However, if Paarl Rocks were to bat first, picking Kyle Verreynne wouldn't be a bad choice.

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis and Ben Dunk come into this match on the back of fifties and look good for more runs on Sunday as well. Along with them, Bay Giants captain, Jon-Jon Smuts is also due for a big one in MSL 2019. Although he has scored over 200 runs this season, he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones. As for the final pick in the side, one of James Vince or Henry Davids should suffice.

Allrounders: Chris Morris and Isuru Udana are the obvious choices for the all-rounder spots with both players impressing with both bat and ball. While they have consistently come up with useful cameos, their tallies of 10 and 8 wickets respectively holds them in good stead. If picked in the Paarl Rocks playing XI, Ferisco Adams is a good option as well.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir is a must-have in the side after his brilliant spell against Cape Town Blitz helped his side pull off a brilliant win on Friday. With 14 wickets to his credit, Tahir is one short of Dale Steyn's tally of 15 wickets for the season.

Along with the veteran spinner, Bjorn Fortuin and Hardus Viljoen should also pick a wicket or two in this game. As for the final pick in the side, one of Tabraiz Shamsi or Beuran Hendricks could be valuable options.

Captain: Jon Jon Smuts is the front-runner for the captaincy option, with the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants captain contributing with both bat and ball. Along with Smuts, Faf du Plessis's form also makes him a viable option. If one were to prefer a bowling option as captain or vice-captain, Chris Morris should fit the bill.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heino Kuhn, Faf du Plessis, Henry Davids, JJ Smuts, Ben Dunk, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks and Imran Tahir. Captain: JJ Smuts, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne, Faf du Plessis, James Vince, JJ Smuts, Ben Dunk, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Marais and Imran Tahir. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Chris Morris