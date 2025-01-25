PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 25, 2025

The Paarl Royals (PR) and the Pretoria Capitals (PC) are set to battle it out in the 20th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Saturday, January 20, at Boland Park in Paarl. This is the first match of a Saturday doubleheader, with the MI Cape Town (MICT) taking on the Durban Super Giants (DSG) at Cape Town later on.

The Royals have been the best team this season without a doubt, winning all but one of their six matches so far. They chased down a 213 without breaking a sweat in the reverse fixture against the Capitals and will back themselves to win at home.

Meanwhile, Pretoria are desperately looking for a win and break out of the bottom half of the points table, with their last outing a heavy 52-run defeat at the hands of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

This should make for an engrossing clash, and on that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials who could star in this encounter.

#3 Kyle Simmonds (BOWL) (PC)

Proteas bowling all-rounder Kyle Simmonds could be a very handy Dream11 differential. The left-arm spinner made only his second appearance of the season against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, but left a positive mark with a tight yet wicketless spell of 0/23 in four overs.

While he couldn't deal much damage with the bat, he is a more than capable batter who could contribute some useful points through that route.

Simmonds picked up six wickets in only three outings in the inaugural edition of the SA20 playing for the Joburg Super Kings, and playing at a spin-friendly venue like Boland Park could increase his wicket-taking chances. He's one to consider for those looking for a minimally-owned Dream11 punt.

#2 Rilee Rossouw (BAT) (PC)

The Pretoria Capitals' captain Rilee Rossouw doesn't have the best of numbers in the SA20, averaging only 15.44 in 28 matches at a sub-par strike rate of 123.32. His 28 runs in five innings this season are numbers that don't reflect his quality and experience, and a big knock is definitely around the corner for the southpaw.

Considering his overall numbers in the league, Rossouw definitely fares better against the Paarl Royals. In five matches against them, he has scored 213 runs (more than half of his total runs scored in the SA20) at a solid average of 35.5 and a strike rate of 153.2!

While he missed out on a big score in the reverse fixture, Rossouw, with his deadly ball-striking ability and experience, is a risky yet powerful Dream11 differential.

#1 Eshan Malinga (BOWL) (PR)

Eshan Malinga received his ODI cap ahead of his debut against New Zealand earlier in the month.

Eshan Malinga was recalled to the Paarl Royals' playing XI for their clash against the Durban Super Giants, and he didn't disappoint, bouncing back from a tough opening over to bowl three brilliant and economical overs at the death, also picking up the wicket of the dangerous JJ Smuts.

In the reverse fixture, Malinga struck first for the Royals, removing the dangerous Will Jacks with his first ball of the match. His pace, swing, and slingy action could cause the batters lots of trouble at a venue that is tricky for the batters.

His style of bowling and his role as a bowler makes Eshan Malinga a potentially high-scoring Dream11 differential.

