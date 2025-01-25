PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 25, 2025

The Paarl Royals (PR) and the Pretoria Capitals (PC) will face off in the 20th match of SA20 2025 on Saturday, January 25, at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Royals sit pretty well at the top of the points table with five wins out of six and four wins on the bounce. Their top order keeps delivering in every game, ably complemented by their bowling lineup, led by impressive performances from Mujeeb ur Rahman and Bjorn Fortuin.

Meanwhile, the Pretoria Capitals find themselves in a spot of bother, with only win in six matches. However, a win tonight could see them leapfrog the Joburg Super Kings into fourth place and back into the reckoning for playoff qualification.

After a high-scoring thriller in the reverse fixture at Centurion, it'll be interesting to see how this meeting between the two sides pans out. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this fixture.

#3 Lhuan-Dre Pretorius (WK) (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been one of the finds of SA20 2025 and is a driving force behind the Paarl Royals' success this season. The 18-year-old southpaw is the leading runscorer in the tournament with eye-catching numbers with the bat. He has scored 258 runs in six innings, averaging 43, and scoring at a fiery strike rate of 180.42.

The last time he faced the Capitals at Centurion, he was dismissed for a golden duck, and he'll definitely want to make amends for that and get back among the runs at a venue where he already has two POTM awards to his name.

His name should definitely be in contention for Dream11 captaincy.

#2 Mujeeb ur Rahman (BOWL) (PR)

With 10 wickets in six matches at a stellar bowling average of 17.30, Mujeeb has been one of the best bowlers this season. At Boland Park, in particular, he has done quite well, picking up five wickets in three matches at a solid economy rate of 6.84.

The wicket has offered plenty of assistance to spinners, and after his tight spell of 2/28 in a 200+ scoring game at Centurion, one can only imagine how effective he will be today. Someone who picks up a bulk of his wickets through bowled and LBWs, Mujeeb has an edge over other Dream11 options, receiving extra points for such dismissals.

Given his consistency as a performer and the pitch's assistance to spinners, Mujeeb could be a viable Dream11 captaincy option.

#1 Will Jacks (ALL) (PC)

Will Jacks got out for a single-digit score in the reverse fixture.

After his explosive half-century in the tournament opener against the Durban Super Giants, we haven't gotten to see the best of Will Jacks with the bat, and with the Capitals having their backs to the wall, now would be the right time for the English all-rounder to deliver.

Jacks has done well with the ball, picking up three wickets so far with his off-spin, and on what should be a spin-friendly venue and going up against a LHB heavy Paarl top order, he could star with the ball.

While he hasn't had the best of times with the bat, a big knock is just around the corner with Jacks, and against a Paarl bowling lineup who have had trouble striking with the new ball, this could be a profitable outing for him. He's certainly one to consider handing your Dream11 captain's armband to.

