PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2024, Match 6

The sixth match of the SA20 League 2024 will see Paarl Royals (PR) square off against Pretoria Capitals (PRC) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday, January 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

These two teams played two days back in Boland Park where Paarl Royals won the match by 27 runs. Pretoria Capitals were able to score only 133 runs while chasing a target of 160 runs.

Pretoria Capitals have a very good squad but Paarl Royals are the clear favorites to win today's match.

PR vs PRC Match Details

The sixth match of the SA20 League 2024 will be played on January 14 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PR vs PRC, Match 6

Date and Time: January 14 2024, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park in Centurion is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy pounce in the initial overs while middle and death overs are dominated by batters. The last match played here was back in March 2023 between South Africa and West Indies, where a total of 517 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

PR vs PRC Form Guide

PR - W

PRC - L

PR vs PRC Probable Playing XI

PR Playing XI

No injury updates

David Miller, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Fabian Allen, Andile Phelukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren

PRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Will Jacks, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Theunis de Bruyn, Jimmy Neesham, Adil Rashid, Eathan Bosch, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Daryn Dupavillon

PR vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Buttler

J Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. P Salt is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Miller

D Miller and J Roy are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. R Rossouw is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Jacks

J Neesham and W Jacks are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Phehlukwayo is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

L Ngidi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Ngidi and A Rashid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are expected to bowl in death overs too. T Shamsi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PR vs PRC match captain and vice-captain choices

J Buttler

Since the pitch is expected to help batters, you can make J Buttler the captain of your team. He could be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this high-scoring pitch, and take advantage of the pitch in the powerplay overs.

W Jacks

W Jacks is just another level beast when it comes to franchise leagues. He loves performing against Paarl Royals and can do well in today's nail-biting match. He is expected to bat in top order and bowl around 2-3 overs.

5 Must-Picks for PR vs PRC, Match 6

P Salt

J Buttler

W Jacks

R Rossouw

J Neesham

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Salt, J Buttler

Batters: J Roy, D Miller, R Rossouw

All-rounders: W Jacks, A Phehlukwayo, J Neesham

Bowlers: A Rashid, T Shamsi, L Ngidi

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Salt, J Buttler

Batters: D Miller, R Rossouw

All-rounders: W Jacks, A Phehlukwayo, J Neesham, C Bosch, W Lubbe

Bowlers: L Ngidi, T Shamsi