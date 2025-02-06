PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 6, 2025

The Paarl Royals (PR) and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) square off in Qualifier 2 of the third edition of the SA20 on Thursday, February 6, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The winner of the clash will meet MI Cape Town in the final on Saturday.

The Royals, who finished second in the points table, are coming off a crushing defeat to MI Cape Town in Qualifier 1. Their final group game was a defeat to their upcoming opponents, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

That result and their more recent win over the Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator will give Aiden Markram and Co. plenty of momentum heading into this fixture.

Let's now look at three Dream11 assets with low ownership who could make the difference in what should be a tightly contested playoff fixture.

#3 Tom Abell (BAT) (SEC)

Abell was one of the best players for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape last season and averaged 47.66 with a strike rate of 152.94. However, his form has taken a nosedive in this edition of the SA20. With a sub-par average of 13.27 and a strike rate close to 100, there are plenty of reasons why Abell is one of the least-owned Dream11 options going into this game.

However, the 30-year-old English batter has proven that he can shine in the SA20, and in what's the biggest game of the season on a good batting surface, his experience and technical ability could come to the fore.

Make no mistake: Tom Abell is a risky Dream11 option, but one with a huge upside.

#2 Dinesh Karthik (WK) (PR)

Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has been an assured presence behind the stumps for the Paarl Royals, helping them hugely from a leadership perspective. His batting abilities have also come to the fore in the second half of the season, scoring 84 runs in his last two outings, including a fighting 39-ball 53 to rescue the Royals from a major collapse against JSK.

With the SEC bowlers breathing fire at the moment and the Paarl batting lineup looking rather fragile after the departure of Joe Root, Karthik could have plenty of time out in the middle with the bat apart from the scope for point-scoring behind the stumps. He's a handy Dream11 differential to include in your team.

#1 Richard Gleeson (BOWL) (SEC)

Richard Gleeson has nine T20I wickets in six matches for England.

It's difficult to accommodate all five SEC bowlers in one Dream11 team. That's the only reason one can think of to explain Richard Gleeson's differential-level ownership going into this fixture. The English seamer has proven to be a terrific signing for SEC, picking up 12 wickets in 11 matches, with a consistent wicket-taking record through the tournament.

The experienced English seamer usually closes out the powerplay, also playing a major role at the death, increasing his wicket-taking chances hugely. A proven wicket-taker in an efficient bowling attack playing against a fragile-looking batting lineup, Gleeson could be a game-changing Dream11 differential.

