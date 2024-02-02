PR vs SEC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – February 2, 2024

On Friday, February 2, Paarl Royals (PR) will lock horns with Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the 27th match of the SA20 2024 at Boland Park, Paarl.

Paarl Royals have qualified for the playoffs. However, they're coming off two consecutive losses, losing their recent games against Durban Super Giants by 57 and 125 runs, respectively. They will now face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the remaining two games.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers will enter this contest on the back of a nine-wicket win over Joburg Super Kings. With five wins in eight games, they secured a playoff berth and aim to finish the league stage on a positive note.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PR vs SEC Dream11 match.

#3 Daniel Worrall (SEC) - 7.0 credits

Daniel Worrall has been the joint-highest wicket-taker of the SA20 2024. He has bagged 13 wickets in seven games at an impressive strike rate of 12.00, averaging 16.15.

Worrall bowled his season-best spell in the previous match against Joburg Super Kings where he claimed figures of 3/20.

#2 Marco Jansen (SEC) - 9.0 credits

Marco Jansen is looking in red-hot form having picked up eight wickets in the past four games. His records include a total of nine wickets as well as best bowling figure of 3/27. Jansen is not just a bowling asset; he can also make valuable contributions with the bat in the lower-middle-order. So far, he has scored 32 runs, including an unbeaten 24.

#1 Jos Buttler (PR) - 9.0 credits

Jos Buttler, known for his explosive batting, is a dynamic wicketkeeper-batter with a proven track record in this format. He has hammered 296 runs in eight games at an average of 42.28 and a notable strike rate of 141.62. His stats also feature two fifties, including an unbeaten 70-run knock.

However, Buttler underperformed in the most recent game against Joburg Super Kings but will be eager to bounce back in the upcoming PR vs SEC Dream11 match.