PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2025, Match 28

The 28th match of the SA20 League 2025 will see Paarl Royals (PR) squaring off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, February 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won four of their last nine matches. They lost their last match to MI Cape Town by 10 wickets. Paarl Royals, on the other hand, have already qualified for the playoffs as they have won seven of their last nine matches. They lost their last match to the Joburg Super Kings by 7 wickets.

These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Paarl Royals have won two matches while Sunrisers Eastern Cape were victorious in three matches.

PR vs SEC Match Details

The 28th match of the SA20 League 2025 will be played on January 14 at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PR vs SEC, 28th Match

Date and Time: 1st February 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs.

The last match played at this venue was between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings, where a total of 316 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

PR vs SEC Form Guide

PR - Won 7 of their last 9 matches

SEC - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

PR vs SEC Probable Playing XI

PR Playing XI

No injury updates

Rubin Hermann (wk), Keith Dudgeon, Sam Hain, Van Buren, Dayyaan Galiem, Lhuan Dre Pretorius, Dinesh Karthik, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka

SEC Playing XI

No injury updates

David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Andile Simelane, Richard Gleeson, Craig Overton

PR vs SEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rubin Hermann

Rubin Hermann is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 215 runs in the last six matches. Tristan Stubbs is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Lhuan Pretorius

Lhuan Pretorius and David Bedingham are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Pretorius is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He had smashed 320 runs in the last nine matches. Tom Abell is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

Marco Jansen

Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match.

Jansen is expected to bat in the middle-order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 171 runs and taken 12 wickets in the last nine matches. Liam Dawson is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mujeeb ur Rahman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mujeeb ur Rahman and Richard Gleeson. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue.

Mujeeb has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 14 wickets in the last nine matches. Bjorn Fortuin is another good bowler for today's match.

PR vs SEC match captain and vice-captain choices

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen is the most crucial pick from Sunrisers Eastern Cape as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 171 runs and taken 12 wickets in the last nine matches.

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Mujeeb ur Rahman is one of the most crucial picks from the Paarl Royals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again take wickets at this venue. He has taken 14 wickets and smashed 37 runs in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for PR vs SEC, 28th Match

Marco Jansen

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Lhuan Pretorius

Liam Dawson

Aiden Markram

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Hermann, T Stubbs

Batters: D Bedingham, L Pretorius

All-rounders: L Dawson, M Jansen, A Markram

Bowlers: R Gleeson, B Fortuin, M ur Rahman, K Maphaka

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Hermann, T Stubbs, D Karthik

Batters: L Pretorius

All-rounders: L Dawson, M Jansen, A Markram, D Galiem

Bowlers: R Gleeson, B Fortuin, M ur Rahman

