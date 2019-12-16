PR vs TST Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Final - Dec 16th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 16 Dec 2019, 04:46 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The much-awaited final of MSL 2019 is scheduled on Monday as the Paarl Rocks take on the Tshwane Spartans at the Boland Park. While Paarl Rocks topped the table to earn the rights to host the final, Tshwane Spartans took the longer route as they got one over Nelson Mandela Bay Giants earlier in the week.

While Paarl Rocks boast of home advantage, Tshwane Spartans hold the edge over them as AB de Villiers and co beat Paarl in both the league games. Apart from those two losses, Paarl Rocks have been the team to beat with the spin duo of Tabriaz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin leading the way.

In what is a perfect fit for the conclusion of a highly successful MSL, both teams look to ink their names into the pages of history. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PR vs TST.

Squads to choose from

Paarl Rocks:

Faf du Plessis (C), Henry Davids, James Vince, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Isuru Udana, Cameron Delport, Kerwin Mungroo, Ferisco Adams, Kyle Verreynne, Mangaliso Mosehle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sibonelo Makhanya, and Thando Ntini

Tshwane Spartans:

Heinrich Klaasen (C), AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Donavon Ferreira

Playing XI Updates

Paarl Rocks

Hardus Viljoen should return to the side after missing the last league game. He will lead the attack alongside Isuru Udana and Ferisco Adams. Their batting unit is quite deep with Faf du Plessis and Cameron Delport in fine form for the Paarl Rocks. The experience of Henry Davids also comes in handy with James Vince and Sibonelo Makhanya already making a mark in MSL 2019. The onus is on their spin twins of Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin with 22 wickets between the aforementioned duo.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Davids, Delport, du Plessis (C), Vince, Makhanya, Verreynne (WK), Adams, Udana, Viljoen, Fortuin and Shamsi.

Tshwane Spartans

No changes are expected from Tshwane Spartans with momentum firmly on their side. While Tony de Zorzi has seemingly sealed a place in the side, he will partner Dean Elgar at the top of the order. With a certain AB de Villiers in their ranks, they have decent firepower.

The likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Pite van Biljon also add up to their batting might with Wiaan Mulder most likely to sit this one out. David Wiese and Roelof van der Merwe add balance to the side with Corbin Bosch and Morne Morkel being key to their bowling attack.

Possible XI: Elgar, de Zorzi, de Villiers, Klaasen (C&WK), van Biljon, Wiese, van der Merwe, Manack, Bosch, Sipamla and Morkel

Match Details

Paarl Rocks vs Tshwane Spartans, MSL 2019 Final

16th December 2019, 9:00 PM IST

Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

A cracking encounter awaits with the pitch being good for batting. While the pacers will get extra bounce from the surface, the spinners will be key in the middle phase. 170 is a competitive score on this wicket with either side looking to chase considering the dew factor.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicketkeeper: Pite van Biljon has handled the finishing duties impeccably for the Tshwane Spartans this year. Biljon has scored 173 runs at a strike rate of 146 and is expected to put in another such performance on Monday. Heinrich Klaasen is also a viable option although his form doesn't justify his selection. He could be a punt pick over Biljon if credits suffice.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers is a must have in the side with the RCB batsman in fine form for the Tshwane Spartans. Along with him, the likes of Cameron Delport and Tony de Zorzi are also viable options while Faf du Plessis' experience holds him in good stead. James Vince is a decent alternative with 226 runs to his name in MSL 2019.

Allrounders: David Wiese's first match in MSL 2019 saw him put in a match-winning performance in the semi-final. Wiese is another must have in the side with the option of Roelof van der Merwe also available. From the Paarl Rocks, Isuru Udana should be picked with Sri Lankan already accounting for eight wickets with the ball.

Bowlers: Tabriaz Shamsi is the leading wicket-taker for Paarl Rocks with 14 wickets this year. The chinaman is a genuine wicket-taking threat and is picked in the side along with Morne Morkel. While Hardus Viljoen is a decent option, Bjorn Fortuin could also be picked in the side. Corbin Bosch has also impressed of late and is a good pick with Lungi Ngidi injured.

Captain: AB de Villiers has scored three fifties in seven completed games for Tshwane Spartans this season with the former South African captain expected to make up for a no-show in the semi-final. He is the frontrunner for captaincy along with Cameron Delport. If an allrounder were to picked as a multiplier option, David Wiese should fit the bill.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen, AB de Villiers, Tony de Zorzi, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Isuru Udana, David Wiese, Tabriaz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Morne Morkel and Corbin Bosch. Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: Cameron Delport

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pite van Biljon, AB de Villiers, Cameron Delport, James Vince, Tony de Zorzi, Isuru Udana, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Hardus Viljoen, Tabriaz Shamsi and Morne Morkel. Captain: Cameron Delport, Vice-Captain: David Wiese.