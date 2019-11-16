PR vs TST Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Nov 17th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 16 Nov 2019, 22:33 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Sunday's second game of the Mzansi Super League 2019 pits the Paarl Rocks against the Tshwane Spartans in one of the most awaited clashes of the ongoing season.

Both teams have had their bad luck with poor weather conditions, with the Tshwane Spartans in particular unable to finish with a full result from any of their encounters thus far. However, both teams will be coming into this game with strong squads on paper, with the bowling units certain to play a major role in deciding the overall outcome of the game.

A plethora of stars will take to the field on Sunday, with Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers two of the biggest names in action for their respective sides. With both sides looking to make a move up the points table, expect a high-octane clash on the cards.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PR vs TST.

Squads to choose from

Paarl Rocks

Faf du Plessis (C), Henry Davids, James Vince, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Isuru Udana, Cameron Delport, Kerwin Mungroo, Ferisco Adams, Kyle Verreynne, Mangaliso Mosehle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sibonelo Makhanya, and Thando Ntini

Tshwane Spartans

Heinrich Klaasen (C), AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Donavon Ferreira

Playing XI Updates

Paarl Rocks

Advertisement

James Vince's arrival adds batting might to the Paarl side, with the Englishman slotting in at No.3. Cameron Delport and Henry Davids will open the batting, with Faf du Plessis playing at No.4.

Dwaine Pretorius and Hardus Viljoen will be banked on to provide the impetus towards the end of the innings while providing the balance in the side with some crucial overs as well. Bjorn Fortuin and Tabriaz Shamsi will be crucial on a pitch that is slated to favour the spinners.

Possible XI: Davids, Delport, Vince, du Plessis(C), Pretorius, Mosehle(WK), Viljoen, Adams, Fortuin, Shamsi and Udana.

Tshwane Spartans

Despite the Spartans batsmen failing to make an impression against the Bay Giants, only one change is expected. Tom Curran should come in for Corbin Bosch as he is set to feature alongside Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi and Lutho Sipamla.

Undoubtedly, AB de Villiers will hold the 'X-factor' for the Spartans, but he will need the support of Theunis de Bruyn and Heinrich Klaasen, who didn't do much in the previous game but will need to come good in this encounter

Possible XI: de Bruyn, Jaarsveld, Elgar, de Villiers, Klaasen (C&WK), Merwe, van Biljon, Curran, Sipamla, Morkel and Ngidi

Match Details:

Paarl Rocks vs Tshwane Spartans, Mzansi Super League 2019, Match 10

17th November 2019, 5:30 PM IST

Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

While the batsmen should feel at home with the conditions favourable for run-scoring, the spinners will also have a say in the game. As seen in the previous game, the pitch does get slower, with teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both Mangaliso Mosehle and Heinrich Klassen will be in charge of finishing duties for either side on Sunday. Nevertheless, only one of them should get the nod with more established players available in the other areas. Heinrich Klaasen should get the nod owing to his superior talent and batting position.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis are two of the best batsmen in the competition and are due for a big score in MSL 2019. Along with the South African duo, James Vince is also a viable option given his performances in the recently concluded series against New Zealand. The likes of Cameron Delport and Henry Davids are also handy options to have in the side for this game.

Allrounders: While Dwaine Pretorius is a must-have in the side from the Paarl Rocks roster, Roelof van der Merwe is another very useful player who can pick a wicket or two with his left arm off-spin. If one were to pick an extra allrounder, Isuru Udana would fit the bill.

Bowlers: With a plethora of potentially world-class options on offer, fantasy players could be spoilt for choice. While Tom Curran should be able to do well on his possible MSL debut, one of Lungi Ngidi or Lutho Sipamla would suffice from the Spartans roster.

With two quality spinners available as well, Bjorn Fortuin should get the nod over Tabriaz Shamsi owing to the former's ability to pick wickets in the powerplay. Hardus Viljoen's batting ability strengthens his case as he rounds off the fantasy team.

Captain: AB de Villiers and James Vince are the front-runners as the captains of fantasy teams for this game. While Vince's form is a good sign, AB de Villiers' unorthodox batting should see him score some runs at the Boland Park. Dwaine Pretorius is also a viable option if one were to pick an all-rounder as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klassen, Faf du Plessis, James Vince, Cameron Delport, AB de Villiers, Dwaine Pretorius, Roelof van der Merwe, Tabriaz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Lutho Sipamla and Tom Curran. Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: James Vince

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klassen, AB de Villiers, Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, James Vince, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwaine Pretorius, Tom Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Hardus Viljoen and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: Dwaine Pretorius