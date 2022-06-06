PRB vs MCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 26

Prague Barbarians (PRB) will take on Moravian CC (MCC) in Match 26 of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Monday, June 6.

The Barbarians defeated the Prague Spartans by seven wickets in their second game after losing their first game. Jahanur Hoque and Murali Vandrasi each scored 27 runs as the team chased a total of 79 runs with one over remaining.

Moravian CC, on the other hand, are yet to play a match and will begin their tournament journey with this game. With players like Om Sharma, Aamir Hussain, and Prem Yadav in their ranks, they will hope to get off to a good start.

PRB vs MCC Probable Playing 11 Today

PRB XI

Jahanur Hoque, Divyendra Singh (wk), Murali Vandrasi, Rohit Goyal, Andrew Sim, Birendra Kumar, Harsha Chaganty (c), Robin Thakral, Piyush Kumar, Vishal Manay, Vamshi Madishetty.

MCC XI

Akshay Babu, Om Sharma, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Shri Ramamurthy, Aamir Hussain, Prem Yadav, Kishan Padiyath, Sunil Amber, Jobi Samuel, Gopal Sisodiya, Vignesh Surendran.

Match Details

Match: PRB vs MCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 26.

Date and Time: June 06, 2022, 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The two teams will play on a good batting track with little assistance for the bowlers in Prague. The spinners will also benefit from the surface but the bowlers have to be precise with their length.

The team that wins the toss will likely look to bat first in this game.

Today's PRB vs MCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Divyendra Singh: Divyendra Singh is known for his ability to hit big shots against both pace and slow bowlers. Additionally, his wicket-keeping abilities make him a solid fantasy pick.

Batters

Jahanur Hoque: With his 27-run innings at a strike rate of 112.50 in the last match, Hoque showed signs of being back to form. He will look to score big in the upcoming games and is one of the must-pick players for today's match.

All-rounder

Murali Vandrasi: Vandrasi can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 132.35 and has taken two wickets in two matches. Vandrasi could prove to be a valuable pick for your PRB vs MCC Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Vamshi Krishna: He has picked up five wickets at an excellent average of 3.40 in just two games. Given his current form, Krishna is expected to play an important role in the game.

Three best players to pick in PRB vs MCC Dream11 prediction team

Piyush Kumar (Prague Barbarians): 37 points.

Rahul Rungta (Prague Barbarians): 66 points.

Birendra Kumar (Prague Barbarians): 78 points.

Important stats for PRB vs PRS Dream11 prediction team

Harsha Chaganty: One wicket and one run in two games.

Kushagra Bhatnagar: Three wickets in one game.

Murali Vandrasi: 33 runs and two wickets in two matches.

PRB vs MCC Dream11 Prediction (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Prague Barbarians vs Moravian CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Om Sharma, Rohit Goyal, Murali Vandrasi, Aamir Hussain, Prem Yadav, Harsha Chaganty, Birendra Kumar, Sunil Amber, Vamshi Madishetty.

Captain: Murali Vandrasi | Vice-Captain: Aamir Hussain.

Prague Barbarians vs Moravian CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Om Sharma, Rohit Goyal, Murali Vandrasi, Aamir Hussain, Prem Yadav, Harsha Chaganty, Birendra Kumar, Sunil Amber, Vamshi Madishetty.

