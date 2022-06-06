PRB vs PRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 25

The Prague Barbarians CC (PRB) will take on the Prague Spartans CC (PRS) in the 25th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Monday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

In the last match between the two teams, the Prague Barbarians CC won the match by seven wickets, riding on the performance of their batters. The Prague Spartans CC have won only one of their last two matches.

The Prague Spartans CC will be desperate to win the game and make a comeback, but the Prague Barbarians CC is a strong opponent. The encounter is likely to be won by the Prague Barbarians CC.

PRB vs PRS Probable Playing XI

PRB Playing XI

Divyendra Singh (wk), Jahanur Hoque, Piyush Kumar, Andrew Sim, Sai Vandrasi, Robin Thakral, Harsha Chaganty, Vamshi Krishna, Vishal Manay, Rohit Goyal, and Birendra Kumar

PRS Playing XI

Varun Mehta (wk), Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jinnu Panilet, Neeraj Tyagi, Prem Nandivala, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy, Parth Bhalodiya, Suhaib Wani, and Sagar Reddy

Match Details

PRB vs PRS, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 06 June 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

In recent games, the surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been fairly balanced. Pacers are likely to get some movement with the new ball.

Batting will be relatively easier in the second innings with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. After winning the toss, both teams will look to chase.

PRB vs PRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Singh, who has excelled in recent ECS matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. V Mehta could also be a good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

V Jagannivasan and J Hoque are the two best batsmen pick for the Dream11 team. P Nandivada is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Sengupta and M Sai Vandrasi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of two overs. N Dhekshnamoorthy is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Krishna and N Tyagi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. B Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in PRB vs PRS Dream11 prediction team

S Sengupta (PRS)

M Sai Vandrasi (PRB)

V Krishna (PRB)

PRB vs PRS important stats for Dream11 team

V Krishna - five wickets

S Sengupta - 45 runs and five wickets

M Sai Vandrasi - 33 runs and two wickets

PRB vs PRS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: D Singh, P Nandivada, V Jagannivasan, J Hoque, S Sengupta, M Sai Vandrasi, N Dhekshnamoorthy, H Chaganty, N Tyagi, B Kumar and V Krishna

Captain: S Sengupta Vice Captain: M Sai Vandrasi

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: D Singh, K Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan, J Hoque, S Sengupta, M Sai Vandrasi, N Dhekshnamoorthy, S Reddy, N Tyagi, B Kumar and V Krishna

Captain: S Sengupta Vice Captain: V Krishna

