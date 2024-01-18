PRC vs DSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 18, 2024

On Thursday, January 18, Pretoria Capitals (PRC) will be up against Durban's Super Giants (DSG) in the 10th match of the SA20 2024 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Pretoria Capitals have had a disappointing start to their SA20 campaign. Having lost their first two games, they find themselves at the bottom of the SA20 2024 points table. Capitals will be eager to bounce back today and get off the mark.

Meanwhile, Durban's Super Giants secured their third consecutive win against Joburg Super Kings in the previous game by 37 runs. They posted a mere 146-run target, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen’s 64 off 41 while the rest of the lineup underperformed.

In reply, Reece Topley bagged a three-wicket haul with assistance from Richard Gleeson and skipper Keshav Maharaj who took wickets apiece, limiting Super Kings to 108/9.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PRC vs DSG Dream11 match.

#3 Rilee Rossouw (PRC) - 8.0 credits

Rilee Rossouw scored fifty against Paarl Royals (Credits: X/PretoriaCapsSA)

Rilee Rossouw had a slow start to his SA20 campaign, scoring 29 runs off 18 in the first game. However, he staged a powerful comeback in the next game, smashing a 45-ball 82-run knock with the aid of 10 fours and four sixes.

With an average of 30.93 in the T20s, Rossouw will be one of the top choices for the vice-captain of your PRC vs DSG Dream11 teams.

#2 JJ Smuts (DSG) - 8.5 credits

JJ Smuts picks up a wicket against Super Kings (Credits: X/DurbansSG)

JJ Smuts is an experienced South African all-rounder who can make an impact with both the bat and ball. He can bat in the top order and also bowl effectively.

Smuts scored a half-century in the opening game and also picked up a couple of wickets. However, he failed to perform in the previous game but bowled economically and took a wicket.

#1 Will Jacks (PRC) - 8.0 credits

Will Jacks in action (Credits: X/ PretoriaCapsSA)

Will Jacks is another Capitals all-rounder who can contribute to both aspects of the game. He smashed a fine 34-ball 58-run innings last game and also picked up a wicket in the opening fixture.

The 25-year-old has an impressive 29.38 average in T20s as well as 43 wickets to his name. Hence, making William captain/vice-captain of your PRC vs DSG Dream11 team will be a smart move.

Poll : Who will score most runs in today's PRC vs DSG Dream11 Contest? Will Jacks JJ Smuts 0 votes