PRC vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 match – January 27, 2024

On Saturday, January 27, Pretoria Capitals (PRC) will square off with Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the 21st match of the SA20 2024 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings currently hold the bottom two positions in the SA20 2024 points table with four losses each. Notably, the Capitals have secured victories in two matches, whereas the Super Kings have won just one, specifically against the Capitals by a six-wicket margin.

The Capitals recently competed against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, suffering a narrow three-run defeat. On the other hand, the Super Kings are coming off a five-wicket loss against Paarl Royals.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your PRC vs JSK Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Lizaad Williams (JSK) - 8.0 credits

Lizaad Williams of Joburg Super Kings (Credits: X/JSKSA20)

Lizaad Williams has been the most consistent wicket-taker for Joburg Super Kings. He has bagged 10 wickets in five games while being economical.

The right-arm pacer had bowled a notable 3/26 spell against Pretoria Capitals earlier this season and will try to replicate a similar spell in the upcoming PRC vs JSK Dream11 match.

#2 Moeen Ali (JSK) - 8.5 credits

Moeen Ali of Jobur Super Kings (Credits: X/ JSKSA20)

Moeen Ali is another Super Kings all-rounder who can fetch valuable points with his all-round performances. He has been an important asset for his side, scoring 113 runs in five matches at an average of 37.66. He has also contributed to the bowling department with four wickets.

Batting at No. 5, the left-handed batter scored 25* off 21 in the reverse fixture against Super Kings this season. However, he couldn’t pick up a wicket.

Given his all-round performances, Moeen will be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain of your PRC vs JSK Dream11 teams.

#1 Will Jacks (PRC) - 9.0 credits

Will Jacks celebrating a wicket (Credits: X/PretoriaCapsSA)

Will Jacks has been the most valuable all-rounder for Pretoria Capitals. He has smashed 177 runs in six matches at an excellent strike rate of 180.61. He has also chipped in five wickets in four innings at an impressive economy of 6.14.

The 25-year-old English all-rounder failed to score against Super Kings but bowled effectively, taking two wickets for 26 runs.

Will’s ability to make contributions with both the bat and ball makes him an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PRC vs JSK Dream11 teams.