PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League, Semi-Final 1

The 1st semi-final match of the SA20 League will see the Pretoria Capitals (PRE) squaring off against the Paarl Royals (PRL) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday, February 8.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Pretoria Capitals have won seven of their ten group-stage matches. The Paral Royals, on the other hand, have won four of their last ten matches.

The Pearl Royals will give it their all to win the match but the Pretoria Capitals are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRE vs PRL Match Details

The 1st semi-final match of the SA20 League will be played on February 8 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The game is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRE vs PRL, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: 8th February 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town, where a total of 302 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets in 37.5 overs.

PRE vs PRL Form Guide

PRE - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

PRL - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

PRE vs PRL Probable Playing XI

PRE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Philip Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Joshua Little.

PRL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Mitchell van Buuren, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Buttler (10 matches, 378 runs)

J Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Salt is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Miller (10 matches, 196 runs)

R Rossouw and D Miller are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Roy played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Neesham (10 matches, 153 runs, 11 wickets)

A Phehlukwayo and J Neesham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. E Jones is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Nortje (9 matches, 16 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Fortuin and A Nortje. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Bosch is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRE vs PRL match captain and vice-captain choices

J Buttler

J Buttler will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. Buttler has smashed 378 runs in the last ten matches.

J Neesham

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Neesham the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. He has smashed 153 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRE vs PRL, Semi-Final 1

J Neesham - 153 runs and 11 wickets

J Buttler - 378 runs

B Fortuin - 13 wickets

A Nortje - 16 wickets

E Bosch - 12 wickets

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers and all top-order batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, K Mendis, P Salt.

Batters: R Rossouw, D Miller.

All-rounders: J Neesham, A Phehlukwayo, E Jones.

Bowlers: A Nortje, B Fortuin, E Bosch.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, P Salt.

Batters: R Rossouw, D Miller, J Roy.

All-rounders: J Neesham.

Bowlers: A Nortje, B Fortuin, E Bosch, L Ngidi, A Rashid.

Poll : 0 votes