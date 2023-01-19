PRL vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the SA20 2023 will see the Paarl Royals (PRL) take on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PRL vs EAC Dream11 prediction.

The Paarl Royals come into the game on the back of a fine win over Durban's Super Giants. The likes of Evan Jones and Wihan Lubbe have been brilliant of late, impressing with the ball and bat, respectively, for the Royals. However, they come up against a talented Sunrisers side who are finding some form in SA20. Led by Aiden Markram, the Sunrisers have a decent unit with a good mix of youth and experience. Although they will start as underdogs, the Sunrisers will fancy their chances of a win against the Royals, making for an exciting clash in Paarl.

PRL vs EAC Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 14

The Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will lock horns in the 14th match of the SA20 2023 at Boland Park, Paarl. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRL vs EAC, SA20 2023, Match 14

Date and Time: 19th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

PRL vs EAC pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 14

While the average score at Boland Park in SA20 is 123, the pitch looks like a decent one to bat on. The previous game saw 328 runs being scored, indicating a good pitch. Spinners will play a key role, having accounted for aggregate figures of 16-0-118-6 in the previous game. Given the nature of the track, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Record at Boland Park in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 125

2nd-innings score: 121

PRL vs EAC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Paarl Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Royals.

Paarl Royals probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sunrisers.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing 11

Adam Rossington (wk), JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Roloef van der Merwe and Ottneil Baartman.

PRL vs EAC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (4 matches, 117 runs, Average: 39.00)

Jos Buttler has done well in SA20 so far, scoring 117 runs in four matches. He has one fifty in four matches with an average of 39.00. With Buttler capable of scoring quick runs, he is a top pick for your PRL vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aiden Markram (3 matches, 101 runs, Average: 33.67)

Aiden Markram is another in-form batter in SA20 with 101 runs in three matches. He has looked in good touch in the middle order, scoring a fifty against MI Cape Town not too long back. With Markram adding value with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your PRL vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Evan Jones (3 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 9.56)

Evan Jones has been the standout bowler for the Royals, picking up nine wickets in just three matches. He has bowled brilliantly in the middle and death overs with an average of 9.56 holding him in good stead. With Jones capable of striking at a high rate with the bat as well, he is a good addition to your PRL vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sisanda Magala (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 17.00)

Sisanda Magala has been highly impressive in SA20, taking five wickets in three matches at an average of 17.00. Magala has used his experience and variations to good effect with an economy under eight as well. With the conditions being tailor-made for Magala, he is a viable pick for your PRL vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

PRL vs EAC match captain and vice-captain choices

David Miller

David Miller has gotten off to starts in SA20 without going on to make a big one. He has a career strike rate in excess of 130 and a decent record at Boland Park. With Miller capable of playing pace and spin well, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your PRL vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs has 65 runs in three matches at the time of writing, striking at a brilliant 166.67. Although he has failed to get going after getting off to starts, Stubbs is an explosive batter who can clear the boundary at will when he is set. With Stubbs due for a big score for the Sunrisers, he is a good captaincy pick in your PRL vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PRL vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Aiden Markram 101 runs in 3 matches Sisanda Magala 5 wickets in 3 matches Prenelan Subrayen 6 wickets in 4 matches Jos Buttler 117 runs in 4 matches Evan Jones 7 wickets in 3 matches

PRL vs EAC match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 14

Lungi Ngidi has been decent for the Royals this season with three wickets in three matches. He has an economy of 6.58, which is impressive considering he bowls the tough overs for the Royals. With Ngidi likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he could be a game-changing selection in your PRL vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PRL vs EAC Dream11 Prediction, click here!

PRL vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PRL vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (vc)

Batters: David Miller, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs (c)

All-rounders: Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Evan Jones

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

PRL vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PRL vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Miller (c), Jason Roy, Aiden Markram (vc), Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Evan Jones

Bowlers: Roelof van der Merwe, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

Poll : 0 votes