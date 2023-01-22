PRL vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the SA20 2023 will see the Paarl Royals (PRL) take on the Pretoria Capitals (PRE) at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday, January 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PRL vs PRE Dream11 prediction.

The Paarl Royals have blown hot and cold this season with two wins in five matches so far. Despite having a well-balanced side, the Royals have not clicked as a unit and will be keen on an improved performance.

As for their opponents, the Pretoria Capitals are on a roll with four wins in five matches. The duo of Will Jacks and Phil Salt have been sensational at the top of the order, with their bowling attack also impressing in recent matches. While they will start as the clear favorites, the Capitals will be wary of the threat the Royals pose with Jos Buttler due for a big score.

With valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game is on the cards in Paarl.

PRL vs PRE Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 18

The Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals will lock horns in the 18th match of the SA20 2023 at Boland Park in Paarl. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRL vs PRE, SA20 2023, Match 18

Date and Time: 22nd January 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

PRL vs PRE pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 18

A slowish track is expected at Boland Park with an average first-innings score this season reading 125. While pacers have picked up the majority of the wickets at Boland Park, spinners should play a major role at the venue. The powerplay phase in the previous game saw four wickets across both innings, indicating some help on offer for the bowlers early on. Batting first would be the preferred option, with this being a day game.

Record at Boland Park in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 126

2nd-innings score: 124

PRL vs PRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Paarl Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Royals.

Paarl Royals probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan/Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas/Corbin Bosch, Evan Jones, Codi Yusuf/Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

Pretoria Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals probable playing 11

Will Jacks, Phil Salt (wk), Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch and Adil Rashid.

PRL vs PRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (5 matches, 129 runs, Average: 32.25)

Jos Buttler is a world-class batter who has been in brilliant form over the last year or so. He has done well in SA20 as well, with 129 runs at an average of 32.25 at the time of writing. With Buttler capable of scoring big runs and taking on the bowling from ball one, he is a top pick for your PRL vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Will Jacks (5 matches, 204 runs, Average: 40.80)

Will Jacks is the leading runscorer in SA20 at the time of writing, scoring 204 runs in five matches. He is averaging 40.80 and has two fifties to his name. The Englishman is striking at 167.37 in the tournament, holding him in good stead and making him a fine pick for your PRL vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Evan Jones (4 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 13.11)

Evan Jones has been brilliant with the ball for the Royals with nine wickets in four matches. While he has been a touch expensive, he is averaging just 13.11 with the ball. With a T20 strike rate of 141.02 and a reputation as a big hitter with the bat, Jones is a valuable asset in your PRL vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 10.80)

Anrich Nortje is the leading wicket-taker in SA20 at the halfway point, picking up 10 wickets in five matches. He is averaging 10.80 with an economy of 5.63 holding him in high regard. Given his form and effectiveness with his raw pace, Nortje is a must-have in your PRL vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

PRL vs PRE match captain and vice-captain choices

David Miller

David Miller is one of the best batters in the competition but is yet to get going for the Royals. Miller had a wonderful 2022 with 724 runs at a strike rate of 137.6 in T20 cricket. Given his experience and ability, Miller can be backed as captain or vice-captain in your PRL vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw is another top-class South African batter who has been in poor form in SA20. He has also been demoted to the No. 4 spot by the Capitals to help him counter the spinners and avoid quality pace in the powerplay phase. Given his ability to score big runs and the conditions on offer, Rossouw is a viable captaincy pick in your PRL vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PRL vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Phil Salt 159 runs in 5 matches Anrich Nortje 10 wickets in 5 matches Wayne Parnell 6 wickets in 5 matches Jos Buttler 129 runs in 5 matches Evan Jones 9 wickets in 4 matches

PRL vs PRE match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 18

Bjorn Fortuin has nine wickets in five matches in SA20, averaging 13.22 with the ball. The conditions in Paarl are also helpful for spinners with Fortuin himself picking up three wickets at the venue against the Super Giants earlier in the week. With the Capitals having several right-handed batters in their ranks, Fortuin is a top pick for your PRL vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PRL vs PRE Dream11 Prediction, click here!

PRL vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PRL vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (vc), David Miller (c), Will Jacks

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Evan Jones

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

PRL vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PRL vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Theunis de Bruyn

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Adil Rashid (vc), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin

