PRT vs PRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 27

The Prague Tigers CC (PRT) will take on the Prague Spartans CC (PRS) in the 27th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Monday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

The Prague Tigers CC is one of the strongest teams in this year's Czech Republic T10 league and have won their last two matches. The Prague Spartans CC have won only one of their last two matches.

The Prague Spartans CC will be desperate to win the game and make a comeback, but the Prague Tigers CC is a strong opponent. The encounter is likely to be won by the Prague Tigers CC.

PRT vs PRS Probable Playing XI

PRT Playing XI

l Mahmud (c), Tanzir Hasan (wk), Imran Butt, Sahadat Hossain, GM Hasanat, Arman Bhuiyan, Sojib Miah, Alamin Hossain, Rasel Miah, Ajhar Alam, Sonjit Halder

PRS Playing XI

Varun Mehta (wk), Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jinnu Panilet, Neeraj Tyagi, Prem Nandivala, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy, Parth Bhalodiya, Suhaib Wani, and Sagar Reddy

Match Details

PRT vs PRS, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: 06 June 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

In recent games, the surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been fairly balanced. Pacers are likely to get some movement with the new ball.

Story continues below ad

As the ball comes to the bat quickly, batting will be relatively easier in the second innings. After winning the toss, both teams will attempt to chase.

PRT vs PRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Hassan, who has excelled in recent ECS matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. V Mehta could also be a good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

V Jagannivasan and I Butt are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. MD Rasel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Sengupta and M Sahadat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of two overs. A Mahmud is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Alam and N Tyagi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Halder is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Story continues below ad

Top 3 players to pick in PRT vs PRS Dream11 prediction team

S Sengupta (PRS)

M Sahadat (PRT)

A Mahmud (PRT)

PRT vs PRS important stats for Dream11 team

A Mahmud - 6 runs and three wickets

S Sengupta - 45 runs and four wickets

M Sahadat - 54 runs and two wickets

PRT vs PRS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: T Hassan, K Venkataswamy, MD Rasel, I Butt, S Sengupta, N Dhekshnamoorthy, M Sahadat, A Mahmud, N Tyagi, A Alam, and S Halder

Story continues below ad

Captain: S Sengupta Vice Captain: M Sahadat

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: V Mehta, K Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan, I Butt, S Sengupta, N Dhekshnamoorthy, M Sahadat, A Mahmud, N Tyagi, A Alam, and S Halder

Captain: S Sengupta Vice Captain: A Mahmud

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far