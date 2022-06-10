PRT vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, 2nd Qualifier

Prague Tigers CC (PRT) will take on United CC (UCC) in the 2nd qualifier match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Friday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Both teams played the league stage of the tournament brilliantly and will now compete for a spot in the semi-finals. Prague Tigers CC ended the Group B points table in second place, while United CC finished the Group A points table in third place.

United CC will give it their all to win the game, but Prague Tigers C are a strong opponent and will likely win the match.

PRT vs UCC Probable Playing XI

PRT Playing XI

Al Mahmud (c), Mahmudul Hasham (wk), Sahadat Hossain, Imran Butt, Alamin Hossain, Rasel Miah, Jaynto Deep, Ajhar Alam, Sojib Miah, Rakib Hossain, and Saiful Islam

UCC Playing XI

Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, and Kunal Deshmukh

Match Details

PRT vs UCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, 2nd Qualifier

Date and Time: 10th June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

In recent games, the pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been relatively balanced. Batters should have no trouble playing in the middle overs because the pacers should be able to get some movement with the new ball.

In the second innings, batting is easier because the ball comes to the bat quickly. After winning the toss, both sides will look to chase.

PRT vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Singh is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team, having performed admirably in recent ECS matches. He smashed 51 runs in just 27 balls against BRN.

Batters

MD Rasel and A Sharma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. GM Hasanat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Nawab and P Baghel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they performed well in last year's tournament. M Sahadat is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Alam and Z Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs.

Top 3 players to pick in PRT vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

P Baghel (UCC)

M Sahadat (PRT)

M Nawab (UCC)

Important stats for Prague Tigers CC vs United CC Dream11 prediction team

A Alam - Four wickets

M Sahadat - 180 runs and nine wickets

M Nawab - 27 runs and seven wickets

Prague Tigers CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Singh, GM Hasanat, MD Rasel, A Sharma, M Nawab, P Baghel, M Sahadat, A Alam, Z Iqbal, A Bindra, and M Jangid

Captain: M Sahadat Vice Captain: P Baghel

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Singh, GM Hasanat, MD Rasel, I Butt, M Nawab, P Baghel, M Sahadat, A Alam, Z Iqbal, A Bindra, and M Jangid

Captain: M Sahadat Vice Captain: M Nawab

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far