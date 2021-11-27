PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Final

The final of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see the Adelaide Strikers (AS-W) take on the Perth Scorchers (PS-W) at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers have been the team to beat in the competition, with the likes of Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine starring with the bat in hand. However, they face an upbeat Adelaide Strikers side who have been in brilliant form in the second half of the WBBL. Although the Strikers will look to ride the momentum and clinch the WBBL title, they will start as underdogs. With some of the best players in the world taking centre-stage, a cracking game beckons in Perth.

PS-W vs AS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AS-W XI

Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby and Megan Schutt

PS-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Taneale Peschel and Lilly Mills

Match Details

PS-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2021, Final

Date and Time: 27th November 2021, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Perth Stadium with the pacers likely to get some help off the surface as well. There should be extra bounce available for the bowlers, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners might not get much turn off the surface, leaving no room for error. Wickets in hand will be key at the venue, with 150-160 being par. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, given the magnitude of the occasion.

Today’s PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is the leading run-scorer in the WBBL at the time of writing, with the former Brisbane Heat star scoring runs for the fun at the top of the order. Given the form that she is in, Mooney should be a must-have in your PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt hasn't been in the best of form with Katie Mack and Dane van Niekerk doing the bulk of the scoring. But she is one of the best batters in the world and should come good in this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine has led the way for the Perth Scorchers with both the bat and ball. The former Adelaide Strikers star will be keen to prove her worth with another brilliant performance to lead her team to the WBBL trophy.

Bowler

Amanda Wellington: Amanda Wellington has been in sensational form lately, with the star leggie even topping the wicket-taking charts. She is also a good bet with the bat, adding value to her case for inclusion to your PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Amanda Wellington (AS-W) - 857 points

Sophie Devine (PS-W) - 864 points

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W) - 818 points

Important stats for PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Amanda Wellington - 22 wickets in 16 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.82

Beth Mooney - 528 runs in 13 WBBL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 52.80

Laura Wolvaardt - 356 runs in 15 WBBL 2021 matches, SR: 124.48

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Megan Schutt, Taneale Peschel, Lilly Mills and Amanda Wellington

Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Tilly Carmichael, Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Marizanne Kapp, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Lilly Mills and Darcie Brown

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine

Edited by Samya Majumdar