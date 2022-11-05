PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 34

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) in the 34th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at Lilac Hill Park in Perth on Sunday, November 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Defending champions Perth Scorchers have been one of the teams to beat this season with 11 points in eight matches so far. The likes of Beth Mooney and Alana King impressed in their previous outing as they beat table-toppers Sydney Sixers with what was a dominant performance. They face a resourceful Adelaide Strikers side who have won five out of their last six matches. The reverse fixture saw the Strikers get the better of the Scorchers. However, both teams look evenly matched on paper, making for an intriguing contest at Lilac Hill Park in Perth.

PS-W vs AS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 34th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Perth Scorchers Women take on the Adelaide Strikers Women in Perth. The game is set to take place at 11:20 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PS-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 34

Date and Time: 6th November 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

PS-W vs AS-W Form Guide

Adelaide Strikers: W-W-W-L-W

Perth Scorchers: L-NR-L-W-W

PS-W vs AS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Adelaide Strikers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Annie O'Neil/Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt (c) and Darcie Brown.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo, Marizanne Kapp, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Piepa Cleary, Mathilda Carmichael and Taneale Peschel.

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 34

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (7 matches, 258 runs, Average: 51.60)

Beth Mooney comes into the game on the back of an unbeaten 99 against a strong Sydney Sixers side. The southpaw is the second-highest run-scorer in WBBL 2022, scoring 258 runs at an average of 51.60. Given her hunger for runs and recent form, Mooney is a must-have in your PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Wolvaardt (8 matches, 155 runs, Average: 19.38)

Laura Wolvaardt has blown hot and cold this season for the Strikers, scoring 155 runs at an average of 19.38. However, she was one of the Strikers' best batters last year, scoring 381 runs in 16 innings. With Wolvaardt due for a big score, she is a good addition to your PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deandra Dottin (6 matches, 90 runs, 3 wickets)

Deandra Dottin is an explosive batter but has scored just 90 runs in six matches so far. She has three wickets to her name as well, conceding a touch less than eight runs per over. Given the conditions on offer, Deandra Dottin should be a good pick for your PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (7 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 13.09)

Alana King has been in fine form this season, picking up 11 wickets in seven matches. She is averaging just 13.09 and even took three wickets in her previous WBBL outing against the Sydney Sixers. With King capable of scoring quick runs down the order, she is another must-have in your PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

PS-W vs AS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Madeline Penna

Madeline Penna has been the driving force in the Adelaide Strikers' batting unit, scoring 224 runs at an average of 74.67. Batting in the middle order, Penna is striking at 114.29. With Tahlia McGrath's fitness in doubt, Penna could be batting higher up the order, making for a viable captaincy pick in your PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is one of the most prolific run-scorers in WBBL history, scoring 3932 runs at an impressive average of 47.37. She has struck some form in recent matches, including a match-winning knock of 99* against the Sydney Sixers. With Mooney looking in good touch, she is bound to be a popular pick as captain or vice-captain in PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PS-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Katie Mack 211 runs in 8 matches Amanda Wellington 13 wickets in 8 matches Marizanne Kapp 7 wickets in 7 matches Beth Mooney 258 runs in 7 matches Alana King 11 wickets in 7 matches

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 34

Sophie Devine is one of the best all-rounders in this format but has not been able to translate her talents into match-winning knocks this season. She looked good in her brief stay against the Sydney Sixers and will be keen to come up with a big knock. If she manages to find her groove early on with the bat, Devine could be a game-changing selection in your PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team.

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Maddy Green, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Madeline Penna (vc)

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Alana King

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (vc), Bridget Patterson, Chloe Piparo

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Sophie Devine (c), Marizanne Kapp, Madeline Penna

Bowlers: Lilly Mills, Amanda Wellington, Alana King

