Be the first one to comment on this story
Perth Scorchers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
PS-W . WK
258 Runs
8 Matches
AS-W . ALL
224 Runs
8 Matches
AS-W . BAT
211 Runs
8 Matches
AS-W . BAT
155 Runs
8 Matches
AS-W . BAT
125 Runs
8 Matches
AS-W . BOWL
166.67
8 Matches
PS-W . BOWL
163.64
8 Matches
AS-W . WK
159.09
8 Matches
AS-W . ALL
114.29
8 Matches
AS-W . BAT
113.64
8 Matches
AS-W . BOWL
14 Wkts
8 Matches
PS-W . BOWL
11 Wkts
8 Matches
PS-W . BOWL
11 Wkts
8 Matches
AS-W . BOWL
11 Wkts
8 Matches
AS-W . BOWL
10 Wkts
8 Matches
PS-W . ALL
4.82
8 Matches
PS-W . BOWL
5.54
8 Matches
AS-W . BOWL
5.65
8 Matches
AS-W . BOWL
6.00
8 Matches
AS-W . BOWL
6.13
8 Matches
W
L
D
L
W
W
L
W
W
W
W
L
D
L
W
W
L
W
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
9/2 (2)
Not out
c Darcie Brown b JL Barsby
c Amanda-Jade Wellington b JL Barsby
Not out
(2 Ov, RR: 4.5)
c Darcie Brown b JL Barsby
c Amanda-Jade Wellington b JL Barsby
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.