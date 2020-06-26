PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 27th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSM vs BBCC of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3

Prague Spartans Mobilizers take on Budejovice Barracudas CC in Match 3 of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

Match 3 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 has the Prague Spartans Mobilizers taking on Budejovice Barracudas CC. While this game would be the second one of the day for the Mobilizers, the Barracudas will get their first taste of T10 action with this fixture.

The Mobilizers, apart from their prior knowledge of the conditions, will head into this game as the favourites with a good blend of youth and experience in the side. Having said that, one cannot take the Barracudas for granted with the shorter format levelling the playing field. All in all, a highly competitive game is on the cards, much to the delight of all you Dream11 enthusiasts.

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Sarthak Bhatta, Naveen Purandhar, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ketan Pathak, Surya Chembrolu, Prasad Ramachandran, M Sahadat Hossain, Mani Paduru, Purvang Trambadia, Ashutosh Arya, Arun Konda, Sukhwinder Singh, Arman Bhuiyan, Vignesh Manohar Kumar, Swamy Madhav, Ishan Saraswat, Shanmugham Ravi, Suresh Babu and Gokul Sai.

Budejovice Barracudas CC

Arun Natarajan, Ayush Sharma, Milan Varsadiya, Anbu Poosakkanu, Daniel Parrot, Rakesh Kumar, Philip Butterill, Ritesh Khanna, Ajay Mishra, Krishnamoorthy Velusamy, Sazzad Mahmood, Praveen Muthusamy, Ambar Kachale, Rahul Mishra, Joseph Foster, Nagarajan Murugan, Uday Kumar and Legi Sam.

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

S Bhatta, V Naukudkar, K Pathak, P Ramachandran, M Paduru, A Arya, A Konda, A Bhuiyan, I Saraswat, S Babu and S Ravi

Budejovice Barracudas CC

A Natarajan, A Sharma, M Varsadiya, D Parrot, R Kumar, A Mishra, P Muthusamy, A Kachale, J Foster, N Murugan and R Khanna

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Budejovice Barracudas CC

Date: 27th June 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

With this being the first day of action, both teams wouldn't have much of an idea of the pitch conditions. While there should be a lack of bounce and some turn on offer, the slightly overcast conditions could also have a say in the game. Both teams should ideally look to bat first and aim for a score in between 80-85.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bhatta, A Sharma, K Pathak, M Varsadiya, V Naukudkar, A Mishra, A Konda, A Arya, J Foster, S Ravi and S Babu

Captain: A Sharma, Vice-Captain: A Konda

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Natarajan, A Sharma, P Ramachandran, M Varsadiya, V Naukudkar, A Mishra, A Konda, A Arya, J Foster, I Saraswat and S Babu

Captain: A Konda, Vice-Captain: A Mishra