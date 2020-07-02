PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 3rd, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSV vs KSV match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
- KSV Cricket take on PSV Hann Munden in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
The ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020 enters the knockout phase as table-toppers PSV Hann Munden take on KSV Cricket in the first semi-final on Friday.
PSV Hann Munden were the team to beat in the group phase with five wins out of six games. Their opponents, KSV Cricket, on the other hand, just about managed to sneak into the top four.
However, there's more than what just meets the eye here. Both teams have a great roster and are evenly matched on paper. Although PSV did win the corresponding league fixture with ease, one can expect a riveting contest in Kummerfeld this time around.
Squads to choose from
KSV Cricket
S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.
PSV Hann Munden
N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran
Predicted Playing XIs
KSV Cricket
M Ahmad, S Azam Khan, I Dawlatzai, I Khan, A Jan Dawoodkhel, S Sherzad Khan, S Kakar, S Sadat, F Sadarangani, S Zaid-Hasan and S Sadarangani
PSV Hann Munden
G Mustafa, N Khan, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, D Zadran, W Muhammad, A Zadran, A Khan Safi, Z Khan Jamali, S Jabarkhel and A Sangari
Match Details
Match: KSV Cricket vs PSV Hann Munden
Date: 3rd July 2020, at 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld
Pitch Report
The weather forecast is all clear for this game with another high-scoring game on the cards. The batsman have the ruled the ECS Kummerfeld T10 so far and the bowlers have not been aided too much by the conditions.
With this being a knockout game, both teams will look to bat first and put runs on the board.
ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sangari, A Ahmad, M Ahmad, I Hafiz, A Khan Safi, S Azam, G Mustafa, A Zadran, S Sherzad Shah, F Sadarangani and Z Khan
Captain: A Ahmad, Vice-Captain: S Khan Azam
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sangari, A Ahmad, S Kakar, I Hafiz, A Khan Safi, S Azam, N Khan, A Jan, S Sherzad Shah, F Sadarangani and Z Khan
Captain: S Khan Azam, Vice-Captain: A Khan SafiPublished 02 Jul 2020, 20:55 IST