PSV vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 30th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSV vs VFB match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

PSV Hann Munden take on VFB Fallersleben in Match 8 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

The final match on 30th June in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League features a blockbuster encounter between PSV Hann Munden and VFB Fallersleben.

While VFB wasn't scheduled for a match on Monday, PSV Hann Munden did impress in their matches against KSV Cricket and MTV Stallions. Incidentally, this game would be their fifth and final league fixture. Hopes will be high in the PSV dugout with a win being the utmost priority, although they have their task cut out against VFB Fallersleben.

Squads to choose from

PSV Hann Munden

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran

VFB Fallersleben

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra

Predicted Playing XIs

PSV Hann Munden

G Mustafa, A Sangari, I Hafiz, A Ahmad, N Khan-Rahmany, A Khan Safi, A Zadran, Z Khan Jamali, W Muhammad, S Jabarkhel and D Zadran

VFB Fallersleben

S Jan, S Kannan, K Deshpande, J Siddiaha, S Kumar, S Siddiqui, M Badhe, S Vasisth, K Bolla, R Kaul and V Shetye

Match Details

Match: PSV Hann Munden vs VFB Fallersleben

Date: 30th June 2020, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

The pitch is very a lively one at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein with both the batsmen and bowlers having their moments on Day 1 of the tournament. The batsmen would have to be wary of the extra bounce on offer with the pacers getting it rise steeply. Both teams would prefer to bat first and make good use of the conditions with 80 being par on this surface.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kannan, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, S Jan, V Shetye, N Khan, S Kumar, A Zadran, S Siddiqui, Z Khan and A Khan Safi

Captain: A Ahmad, Vice-Captain: S Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kannan, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, S Vasisth, V Shetye, N Khan, S Kumar, G Mustafa, S Siddiqui, Z Khan and K Deshpande

Captain: A Ahmad, Vice-Captain: N Khan