PSV vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 30th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSV vs VFB match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
- PSV Hann Munden take on VFB Fallersleben in Match 8 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020
The final match on 30th June in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League features a blockbuster encounter between PSV Hann Munden and VFB Fallersleben.
While VFB wasn't scheduled for a match on Monday, PSV Hann Munden did impress in their matches against KSV Cricket and MTV Stallions. Incidentally, this game would be their fifth and final league fixture. Hopes will be high in the PSV dugout with a win being the utmost priority, although they have their task cut out against VFB Fallersleben.
Squads to choose from
PSV Hann Munden
N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran
VFB Fallersleben
S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra
Predicted Playing XIs
PSV Hann Munden
G Mustafa, A Sangari, I Hafiz, A Ahmad, N Khan-Rahmany, A Khan Safi, A Zadran, Z Khan Jamali, W Muhammad, S Jabarkhel and D Zadran
VFB Fallersleben
S Jan, S Kannan, K Deshpande, J Siddiaha, S Kumar, S Siddiqui, M Badhe, S Vasisth, K Bolla, R Kaul and V Shetye
Match Details
Match: PSV Hann Munden vs VFB Fallersleben
Date: 30th June 2020, at 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld
Pitch Report
The pitch is very a lively one at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein with both the batsmen and bowlers having their moments on Day 1 of the tournament. The batsmen would have to be wary of the extra bounce on offer with the pacers getting it rise steeply. Both teams would prefer to bat first and make good use of the conditions with 80 being par on this surface.
ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kannan, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, S Jan, V Shetye, N Khan, S Kumar, A Zadran, S Siddiqui, Z Khan and A Khan Safi
Captain: A Ahmad, Vice-Captain: S Kumar
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kannan, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, S Vasisth, V Shetye, N Khan, S Kumar, G Mustafa, S Siddiqui, Z Khan and K Deshpande
Captain: A Ahmad, Vice-Captain: N KhanPublished 29 Jun 2020, 21:22 IST