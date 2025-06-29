PTS vs BMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2025, Match 11

The 11th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2025 will see Piton Strikers (PTS) squaring off against Bamboo Blasters (BMB) at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Sunday, June 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PTS vs BMB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Piton Strikers have won two of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Amazonian Warriors by 10 wickets. Bamboo Blasters, on the other hand, have won their last three matches. They won their last match of the season against Iyanola Heritage by nine wickets.
Both the teams will look to continue their winning momentum and top the points table.
PTS vs BMB Match Details
The 11th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2025 will be played on June 29 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PTS vs BMB, 11th Match
Date and Time: June 29, 2025, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet
Pitch Report
The pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Amazonian Warriors and Piton Strikers, where a total of 110 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.
PTS vs BMB Form Guide
PTS - L W W
BMB - W W W
PTS vs BMB Probable Playing XI
PTS Playing XI
No injury updates
Vince Smith, Xytus Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Jason Simon (wk), Julian Sylvester, Sanjay Pamphile, Keon Gaston ©, Tarrique Edward, Kuston Jules, Yunieski Gustave, Jermaine Thomas
BMB Playing XI
No injury updates
Stephen Naitram ©, Noelle Leo (wk), Khan Elcock, Keygan Arnold, Shervon Joseph, Mateo Boulogne, Kevin Gassie, Yulieski Gustave, Bronte Bess, Kyle Adonis, Dillan John
PTS vs BMB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Naitram
S Naitram is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 149 runs in the last three matches. N Leo is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
K Elcock
K Elcock and M Boulogne are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Elcock is in top-notch form. He has smashed 10 runs and taken seven wickets in the last three matches. C Charlery is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
K Arnold
K Gaston and K Arnold are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. K Arnold will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken two wickets in the last three matches. S Pamphile is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
B Bess
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Gustava and B Bess. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. B Bess will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken four wickets in the last three matches. D John is another good bowler for today's match.
PTS vs BMB match captain and vice-captain choices
S Naitram
S Naitram is one of the most crucial picks from the Bamboo Blasters squad as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 149 runs in the last three matches of the season.
K Elcock
K Elcock is another crucial pick from the Bamboo Blasters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 10 runs and taken seven wickets in the last three matches.
5 Must-Picks for PTS vs BMB, 11th Match
N Leo
S Naitram
K Elcock
K Gaston
J Sylvester
Piton Strikers vs Bamboo Blasters Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Piton Strikers vs Bamboo Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Simon, J Sylvester, S Naitram, N Leo
Batters: K Elcock, C Charlery
All-rounders: K Gaston, K Arnold
Bowlers: B Bess, Y Gustava, D John
Piton Strikers vs Bamboo Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Simon, J Sylvester, S Naitram, N Leo
Batters: K Elcock, C Charlery, M Boulogne
All-rounders: K Gaston, K Arnold
Bowlers: B Bess, Y Gustava
