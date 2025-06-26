PTS vs CBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2025, Match 6

The sixth match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2025 will see Piton Strikers (PTS) squaring off against Calabash Giants (CBG). Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet will host the clash on Friday, June 27. Here's all you need to know about the PTS vs CBG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Piton Strikers won their last match against Whiptail Smashers by 8 wickets. Calabash Giants, on the other hand, lost their last match of the season to Bamboo Blasters by 14 runs.

Piton Strikers will look to continue their winning momentum while Calabash Giants will look to make a comeback in today's match.

PTS vs CBG Match Details

The sixth match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2025 will be played on June 27 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

PTS vs CBG, 6th Match

Date and Time: 27th June 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

The pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Iyanola Heritage and Whiptail Smashers, where a total of 224 runs were scored at a loss of five wickets.

PTS vs CBG Form Guide

PTS - W

CBG - L

PTS vs CBG Probable Playing XI

PTS Playing XI

No injury updates

Vince Smith, Xytus Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Jason Simon (wk), Julian Sylvester, Sanjay Pamphile, Keon Gaston ©, Tarrique Edward, Kuston Jules, Yunieski Gustave, Jermaine Thomas

CBG Playing XI

No injury updates

Mervin Wells, Kurt Edward, Stephen Abraham (wk), Shadrack Descarte ©, Murgaran Shoulette, Caleb Thomas, Marklin Sylvester, David Naitram, Dornan Edward, Bjorn Fanus, Wayne Prospere

PTS vs CBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Simon

J Simon is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He smashed 55 runs in the last match. J Sylvester is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

M Wells

M Wells and X Emmanuel are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M Wells is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. C Charlery is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Descartes

K Gaston and S Descartes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Descartes will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 62 runs and took two wickets in the last match. S Pamphile is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Jules

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Jules and W Prospere. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Jules will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He took one wicket in the last match. D Edward is another good bowler for today's match.

PTS vs CBG match captain and vice-captain choices

S Descartes

S Descartes is one of the most crucial picks from the Calabash Giants squad as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 62 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

K Gaston

K Gaston is one of the most crucial picks from the Piton Strikers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PTS vs CBG, 6th Match

J Simon

S Descartes

K Gaston

W Prospere

J Sylvester

Piton Strikers vs Calabash Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Piton Strikers vs Calabash Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Simon, J Sylvester

Batters: M Wells, X Emmanuel

All-rounders: S Descartes, K Gaston, M Shoulette, S Pamphile

Bowlers: W Prospere, D Edward, K Jules

Piton Strikers vs Calabash Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Simon, J Sylvester

Batters: C Charlery

All-rounders: S Descartes, K Gaston, M Shoulette, S Pamphile

Bowlers: W Prospere, D Edward, K Jules, Y Gustava

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️