PUD vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare ODD Match - February 25th, 2021

Round 3 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 has Mumbai taking on Puducherry at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday.

Mumbai have been the team to beat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with two strong performances over the last week or so. With a star-studded batting unit in place, Mumbai blew away Maharashtra in their previous match. The likes of Dhawal Kulkarni and Prithvi Shaw are in fine form, which should stand them in good stead ahead of this game.

Their opponents, Puducherry have struggled against Rajasthan and Delhi, and are rooted to the bottom of the points table. With two losses in two games, Puducherry are in a race against time and will want to get off the mark as soon as possible. However, their task gets even more difficult against Mumbai, with Shardul Thakur set to make a return for the heavyweights.

For the minnows, the duo of Sheldon Jackson and Paras Dogra will be the key in this game. All in all, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket with two valuable points up for grabs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Puducherry

Anton Subikshan, Sheldon Jackson, Sridhar Ashwath, Damodaran Rohit, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, AS Govindarajan, S Karthik, Suresh Kumar, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Magadevan Mathan, Pankaj Singh, R Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, Asith Rajiv, Santha Moorthy, Raghu Sharma, Baskaran Surendar, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Sagar Trivedi, Sagar Udeshi and Kannan Vignesh

Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, and Mohit Awasthi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Puducherry

S Jackson (WK), Damodaran Rohit (C), SS Kumar, P Dogra, A Subikshan, T Parandaman, S Trivedi, A Rajiv, S Udeshi, R Sharma, and P Singh

Mumbai

Y Jaiswal, P Shaw, S Iyer (C), S Yadav, S Dube, A Tare (WK), D Kulkarni, S Khan, S Mulani, T Deshpande and S Thakur

Match Details

Match: Puducherry vs Mumbai, Round 3

Date: 25th February 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with the par score being about 260-270. The pacers should get the ball to move around, with the spinners also coming into play as the game progresses.

The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before going big towards the latter half of the innings. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss, although the conditions shouldn't change between the innings.

PUD vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PUD vs MUM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jackson, S Iyer, Y Jaiswal, P Dogra, D Rohit, S Mulani, S Trivedi, D Kulkarni, A Rajiv, S Udeshi, and S Thakur

Captain: Y Jaiswal, Vice-Captain: P Dogra

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jackson, S Iyer, Y Jaiswal, P Dogra, S Yadav, S Mulani, S Trivedi, D Kulkarni, P Singh, S Udeshi, and T Deshpande

Captain: S Iyer, Vice-Captain: S Mulani