PUN-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 2022

Punjab Women (PUN-W) will lock horns with Bengal Women (BEN-W) in an Elite Group E Senior Women's T20 2022 fixture at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

Punjab Women are placed second in Elite Group E, having won three out of their four matches. They registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Saurashtra Women in their last game. Bengal Women, on the other hand, are fourth in the Elite Group E standings, winning two out of their four matches. They lost their last game against Haryana Women by seven wickets.

PUN-W vs BEN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PUN-W XI

Taniya Bhatia (WK), Ridhima Aggarwal, Priyanka Malik, Pragati Singh, Neelam Bisht, Neetu Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Komalpreet Kour, Jashan, Kanika Ahuja, Sunita Rani.

BEN-W XI

Tithi Das, Deepti Sharma, Rumeli Dhar (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Jhumia Khatun, Titas Sadhu, Mita Paul, Parna Paul.

Match Details

PUN-W vs BEN-W, Senior Women's T20 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 24th April 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The surface at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is a balanced one. While the seamers will find some movement, the spinners can also exploit the sluggishness of the pitch. Considering the good record of the chasing teams here, the team winning the toss will likely bowl first. The average first-innings score at the venue is 149 runs.

Today’s PUN-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Taniya Bhatia: Bhatia has scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 113.40 in four matches. She could be the perfect pick for your fantasy team from the wicket-keeper section.

Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur: Kaur has racked up 121 runs at a strike rate of 163.51 in four matches. She is an experienced batter who can anchor the innings well.

Priyanka Bala: Bala is a reliable top-order batter from Bengal Women who could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Deepti Sharma: Sharma has scored 128 runs and picked up five wickets in four matches. She is someone who can single-handedly win games for her side.

Mita Paul: Paul, who has scored 88 runs in four matches, can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Sunday.

Bowlers

Neelam Bisht: Bisht has been in decent form, scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.43 in four matches. She will lead the Punjab Women's bowling attack on Sunday.

Komalpreet Kour: Kour has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.92 in four outings for Punjab Women. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in PUN-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction team

Harmanpreet Kaur (PUN-W) - 124 points

Taniya Bhatia (PUN-W) - 74 points

Mita Paul (BEN-W) - 66 points

Neelam Bisht (PUN-W) - 41 points

Komalpreet Kour (PUN-W) - 31 points

Important Stats for PUN-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction team

Harmanpreet Kaur: 121 runs in 4 matches; SR - 163.51

Taniya Bhatia: 110 runs in 4 matches; SR - 113.40

Mita Paul: 88 runs in 4 matches; SR - 73.94

Neelam Bisht: 7 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 5.43

Komalpreet Kour: 4 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 4.92

PUN-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Senior Women's T20 2022)

PUN-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction: Senior Women's T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taniya Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Priyanka Bala, Ridhima Aggarwal, Deepti Sharma, Mita Paul, Pragati Singh, Saika Ishaque, Komalpreet Kour, Neelam Bisht.

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma.

PUN-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction: Senior Women's T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taniya Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Ridhima Aggarwal, Deepti Sharma, Mita Paul, Pragati Singh, Saika Ishaque, Komalpreet Kour, Sunita Rani.

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Mita Paul.

Edited by Samya Majumdar