PUN vs MAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group A Match 

Punjab (PUN) will take on Maharashtra (MAH) in an Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Punjab started their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a huge win. They restricted Puducherry to 106 and chased it down with 43 balls to spare. Meanwhile, Maharashtra lost to Tamil Nadu in their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game. They couldn’t chase 168 and fell 12 runs short.

PUN vs MAH Probable Playing 11 today

Punjab: Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma (c), Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yash Nahar, Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh (wk), Azim Kazi, Ranjeet Nikam, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ashay Palkar, Divyang Himganekar, Mukesh Choudhary

Match Details

PUN vs MAH, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Elite Group A

Date & Time: November 5th 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is a good one to bat on. Tamil Nadu scored 167 while batting first at the venue, with Maharashtra scoring 155 in response. Another all-round pitch may be on the cards for Friday's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.

Today’s PUN vs MAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Prabhsimran Singh didn’t get going in the first game, but he has the ability to blast away at the top of the order.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his rich vein of form and top-scored for Maharashtra against Tamil Nadu. He scored 51 off 30 balls in a losing cause.

All-rounder

Abhishek Sharma had a massive impact in the previous game and led from the front for Punjab. The left-handed all-rounder smashed 54 runs and took 3/7 with the ball.

Bowler

Siddarth Kaul was brilliant in the game against Puducherry. He returned with figures of 3/6 from the 2.5 overs he bowled.

Top 5 best players to pick in PUN vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Abhishek Sharma (PUN): No points recorded yet

Ruturaj Gaikwad (MAH): 77 points

Prabhsimran Singh (PUN): No points recorded yet

Siddarth Kaul (PUN): No points recorded yet

Satyajeet Bachhav (MAH): 71 points

Important stats for PUN vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 51 runs

Satyajeet Bachhav: 2 wickets

Abhishek Sharma: 54 runs & 3 wickets

Siddarth Kaul: 3 wickets

PUN vs MAH Dream 11 Prediction (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Punjab vs Maharashtra - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsimran Singh, Naushad Shaikh, Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Azim Kazi, Siddarth Kaul, Satyajeet Bachhav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Captain: Abhishek Sharma. Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Dream11 Team for Punjab vs Maharashtra - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsimran Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Anmolpreet Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Divyang Himganekar, Azim Kazi, Siddarth Kaul, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mayank Markande

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Gurkeerat Singh Mann. Vice-captain: Prabhsimran Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar