PUW vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Mar 01, 2021

In the 79th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona, Punjab Warriors will take on Badalona Shaheen at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday.

Punjab Warriors have won two of their four ECS outings; they are coming into this game after a 64-run loss against Trinitat Royal Stars.

Meanwhile, Badalona Shaheen have played just two games in the ECS, winning one and losing the other. In their last ECS outing, they beat Hawks by seven wickets.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Punjab Warriors

Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Gagandeep Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh-I, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jagjeet Singh and Sharma Manish.

Badalona Shaheen

Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Sajawal Khan, Suleman Hassan, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sarmad Ali (WK) and Qasim Hussain.

Predicted playing XIs

Punjab Warriors

Jagdeep Singh (wk), Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Gagandeep Singh (c), Yuvrajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh-I.

Badalona Shaheen

Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan (C), Sarmad Ali (WK), Qasim Hussain.

Match Details

Match: Punjab Warriors vs Badalona Shaheen.

Date: March 1st, 2021; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona tends to favour the batsmen. However, there will be some help on offer for the bowlers as well. Thus the team winning the toss could look to bat first and put the chasing side under pressure.

PUW vs BSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PUW vs BSH ECS Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Samrad Ali, Dilawar Khan, Hardeep Singh Jr, Hamza Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Hamza Saleem, Hardeep Singh Sr, Qasim Hussain, Malik Mati Ur Rehman.

Captain: Gagandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Tejpal Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Samrad Ali, Dilawar Khan, Hardeep Singh Jr, Hamza Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Hamza Saleem, Hardeep Singh Sr, Qasim Hussain, Malik Mati Ur Rehman.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-captain: Qasim Hussain.