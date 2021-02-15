PUW vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 16, 2021

Punjab Warriors will lock horns with Falco in the 31st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona. This encounter will be held at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Punjab Warriors will make their ECS debut with this game. Jagdeep Singh and Tejpal Singh are expected to open the innings for the Punjab Warriors. Gagandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh Sr will lead the bowling unit. The Warriors will hope to make a winning debut in this tournament.

Falco, on the other hand, are one of the most successful clubs, having won three T20 championships. Adeel Sarwar and Ijaz Ahmad will have the onus of posting healthy totals on the board. Khawar Javed and Nadeem Shahzad will have the responsibility of scalping wickets. The upcoming game against Punjab Warriors will be their first match of ECS T10 Barcelona.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Warriors

Jagjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Rishabh, Jagdeep Singh (WK), Manish Sharma, Tejpal Singh, Aqais Raza, Charanjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Hardeep Singh Jr, Harjot Singh, Palwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Ubaid UI Rehman, Gagandeep Singh (C), Mohsin Ali, Yuvrajpal Singh and Kuldeep Singh (WK).

Falco

Adeel Sarwar, Azmat Cheema, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Javed Akram, Muhammad Yaseen (WK), Awais Khan, Hamad Javed, Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Umar Shehzad (WK), Abid Shahzad, Gorav Kumar, Moazzam Rasul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah (C & WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Waqas Miraj and Zeeshan Raza (WK).

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Warriors

Jaspal Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Jagdeep Singh (WK), Manish Sharma, Tejpal Singh, Aqais Raza, Charanjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Mohsin Ali, Ubaid UI Rehman, Gagandeep Singh (C), Yuvrajpal Singh.

Falco

Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Muhammad Yaseen (WK), Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah (C), Shahbaz Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Punjab Warriors vs Falco, Match 31

Date: February 16, 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a batting paradise with an average first innings score of 115 runs. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played at this venue. The captain winning the toss will look to put the opposition in to bowl first.

PUW vs FAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rehman Ullah, Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Jaspal Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Khawar Javed, Gagandeep Singh, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Shah, Hardeep Singh Sr.

Captain: Adeel Sarwar. Vice-Captain: Khawar Javed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehman Ullah, Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Jaspal Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Khawar Javed, Gagandeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Shah, Hardeep Singh Sr.

Captain: Rehman Ullah. Vice-Captain: Shahbaz Ahmed.