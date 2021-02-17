PUW vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 18, 2021

Punjab Warriors will lock horns with Trinitat Royal Stars in the 42nd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday.

Punjab Warriors have won one of their two matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the Group D points table.

They will head into this encounter after playing against Black Panthers earlier in the day. The Warriors will hope to pick up wins from both games and climb up the points ladder.

Trinitat Royal Stars, on the other hand, will be playing their second match of the season. They won their last match comfortably against the Black Panthers by eight wickets and are placed in second spot in the Group D points table.

Punjab Warriors will be starting as favorites to win this game against Trinitat Royal Stars.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Warriors

Jagdeep Singh (WK), Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Gagandeep Singh (C), Yuvrajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh-I, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Kuldeep Singh (WK), Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jagjeet Singh and Sharma Manish.

Trinitat Royal Stars

Amir Shahzad (C), Mohsin Raza, Ali Raza (WK), Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Kamran Bashir, Aqeel Ansar, Sufian Ansar, Haroon Riaz, Muhammad Rafay, Amir Abbas, Muhammad Ali Meer, Tariq Mehmood, Aqeel Ansar, Chyet Sureshbhai Patel, Kashaf Hussain, Hasnain Ali, Mohammad Asad, Waheed Aslam, Muhammad Shahzad (WK), Shujat Ali and Gurjeet Singh.

Predicted Playing-11s

Punjab Warriors

Jagdeep Singh (WK), Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Gagandeep Singh (C), Yuvrajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh-I.

Trinitat Royal Stars

Mohsin Raza, Ali Raza (WK), Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Kamran Bashir, Aqeel Ansar, Sufian Ansar, Haroon Riaz, Muhammad Rafay, Amir Shahzad (C), Muhammad Shahzad.

Match Details

Match: Punjab Warriors vs Trinitat Royal Stars, Match 42

Date: February 18, 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

So far in the tournament, the pitch has offered a bit for both batsmen and bowlers. However, the format of the game will encourage the batsmen to switch gears right from the first ball.

The team winning the toss will be looking to bat first on this track and put pressure on the chasing side. The average first innings score at this venue is 96 runs.

PUW vs TRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jagdeep Singh, Ali Raza, Tejpal Singh, Mudassar Ali, Amir Shahzad, Gagandeep Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr.Captain: Sufian Ansar. Vice-Captain: Gagandeep Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jagdeep Singh, Muhammad Shahzad, Tejpal Singh, Mudassar Ali, Kamran Bashir, Gagandeep Singh, Mohsin Ali, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Mohsin Raza, Hardeep Singh Sr.

Captain: Tejpal Singh. Vice-Captain: Aqeel Ansar.