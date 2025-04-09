QAT vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I, Match 1

The first match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I will see Qatar (QAT) square off against Nepal (NEP) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground on Wednesday, April 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QAT vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Qatar recently played the Men's Gulf T20I Championship where they won only one of their last five matches. Nepal, on the other hand, played their last T20I series against the USA, which they won 3-0.

These two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Nepal have won both the matches.

QAT vs NEP Match Details

The first match of theHong Kong Quadrangular T20I will be played on April 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. The game is set to start at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QAT vs NEP, 1st Match

Date and Time: 9 April 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match.

QAT vs NEP Form Guide

QAT - Will be playing their first match

NEP - Will be playing their first match

QAT vs NEP Probable Playing XI

QAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Jassim Khan, Mohammad Abrar, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Ikramullah, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sandun Chamara Withanage, Rifayi Theruvath, Shahzaib Ahmed (wk), Bipin Kumar, Arumugaganesh Nagarajan, and Mirza Mohammed Baig.

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Basir Ahamad, and Nandan Yadav.

QAT vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and can once again perform well. S Ahmed is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Bhurtel

R Kumar Paudel and K Bhurtel are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Bhurtel is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. G Jha is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Singh Airee

D Singh Airee and M Ikramullah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Singh Airee will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. S Kami is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

L Rajbanshi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Karan and L Rajbanshi. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. L Rajbanshi will complete his quota of overs. He was in good form in the recent matches. M Jabir is another good bowler for today's match.

QAT vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

D Singh Airee

D Singh Airee is one of the most crucial picks from Nepal as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

K Bhurtel

K Bhurtel is another crucial pick from the Nepal squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order. He is a hard hitter batsman who will earn good points from boundaries too.

5 Must-Picks for QAT vs NEP, 1st Match

K Bhurtel

R Kumar Paudel

D Singh Airee

A Sheikh

L Rajbanshi

Qatar vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Qatar vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sheikh

Batters: K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel, G Jha, M Irshad

All-rounders: M Ikramullah, S Kami, D Singh Airee, M Muhammad

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, K Karan

Qatar vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Sheikh

Batters: K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel, M Irshad

All-rounders: M Ikramullah, S Kami, D Singh Airee, M Muhammad, K Malla

Bowlers: L Rajbanshi, K Karan

