QUE vs LAH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 10, 2024

On Sunday, March 10, Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will square off against Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the 28th match of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2024 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

The Gladiators suffered a 76-run loss against Peshawar Zalmi in their most recent match on Friday (March 8). They are fourth in the PSL 2024 points table with four wins and three losses in eight games.

Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, experienced their seventh loss on Saturday against the Karachi Kings by three wickets. They are languishing at the foot of the points table with one win in nine matches.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the QUE vs LAH Dream11 match.

#3 Shaheen Afridi (LAH) - 9.0 credits

Shaheen Afridi in action (Credits: X/ lahoreqalandars)

Shaheen Afridi has been the best bowler for the Qalandars in PSL 2024, taking 12 wickets in eight matches at an average of 22.41 and a strike rate of 16. He has also made handy contributions in the lower-middle-order, scoring 42 runs at a strike rate of 167.74. The ability to take wickets regularly makes Afridi a fine choice as captain/vice-captain in your QUE vs LAH Dream11 team.

#2 Akeal Hosein (QUE) - 8.0 credits

Akeal Hosein (Center) of Quetta Gladiators (Credits: X / TeamQuetta)

Akeal Hosein has taken 13 wickets in seven matches in PSL 2024 and finds himself in the third spot on the most wickets leaderboard. The Trinidadian claimed a hat-trick in the previous game against Peshawar Zalmi. Hosein has also chipped in with the bat, scoring 76 runs in six innings at an average of 25.33. His all-round ability makes him a great option for the captain/vice-captain role in your QUE vs LAH Dream11 team.

#1 Rassie van der Dussen (LAH) - 9.0 credits

Rassie van der Dussen in action (credits: X / lahoreqalandars)

Rassie van der Dussen is our top pick as captain/vice-captain in your QUE vs LAH Dream11 team.

The South African has been the second-highest scorer in PSL 2024 with 364 runs at an average of 72.8 and a strike rate of 154.89, including three fifties and an unbeaten century.

The 35-year-old right-handed batter failed against the Gladiators in the previous fixture and will be eager for redemption in the upcoming game.

Poll : Who will take more wickets in today's QUE vs LAH Dream11 contest? Shaheen Afridi Akeal Hosein 0 votes View Discussion