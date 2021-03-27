QUN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Australia Domestic One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup) Match - Mar 28, 2021

In match number 12 of the Marsh Cup, Queensland will be up against South Australia at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday.

Queensland have been in top form in the Marsh Cup and currently occupy the second spot in the table with 10 points from three games. They won their first two fixtures against Tasmania and Western Australia before their third match versus Victoria was washed out. Another win will help Usman Khawaja and co. move closer to booking their spot in the final of the Marsh Cup.

Meanwhile, South Australia have had a torrid run in the 50-over competition. They have lost all three of their Marsh Cup games and are out of the race to reach the Marsh Cup final. They lost to Western Australia by just 13 runs while chasing 370 in their first game before New South Wales and Tasmania absolutely thrashed them. With nothing much to play for, the Travis Head-led side will be looking to end their Marsh Cup campaign on a high.

Squads to choose from

Queensland: Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, James Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Jack Wildermuth

South Australia: Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Callum Ferguson, Sam Kerber, Spencer Johnson, Corey Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Jake Weatherald

Predicted Playing XIs

Queensland: Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake

South Australia: Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann, Corey Kelly, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Spencer Johnson

Match Details

Match: Queensland vs South Australia

Date & Time: March 28th 2021, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The track at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is expected to be a good one to bat on. The ball is likely to come on to the bat nicely, enabling the batsmen to play shots on the up. However, there will be some movement for the fast bowlers early on. A score of around 280-300 could well be par on this surface.

Marsh Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (QUN vs SAU)

Dream11 Team for Queensland vs South Australia - Marsh Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Nielsen, Alex Carey, Callum Ferguson, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Wes Agar, Cameron Valente, Matthew Kuhnemann

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Travis Head

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Daniel Worrall, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake

Captain: Michael Neser. Vice-captain: Alex Carey