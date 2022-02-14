QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Australian One-Day Cup, Match 11

Queensland will lock horns with New South Wales in the 11th match of the Australian One-Day Cup at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on Monday.

Queensland have won two out of their four Australian One-Day Cup matches and are currently second in the points table. They beat South Australia by six wickets in their last match.

New South Wales, on the other hand, have won one out of their two Australian One-Day Cup matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the points table. They registered a massive 174-run victory over Victoria in their last game.

QUN vs NSW Probable Playing 11 Today

QUN XI

Usman Khawaja (C), Xavier Bartlett, Jimmy Peirson (WK), James Bazley, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth.

NSW XI

Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Hayden Kerr, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Match Details

QUN vs NSW, Match 11

Date and Time: February 14, 2022, 09:05 AM IST

Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brisbane Cricket Ground is a good batting wicket. However, the pacers are also expected to procure some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first and putting runs on the board should be a preferred option at this venue. The first innings score in the only match played at this venue was 361 runs.

Today’s QUN vs NSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jimmy Peirson: Peirson has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 118 runs at a strike rate of 119.19. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Matthew Renshaw: Renshaw has been in brilliant form with the bat this season. He has scored 320 runs at an average of 106+ in four matches.

Joe Burns: Burns has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Queensland in this ongoing season. He has scored 110 runs in three matches he played this season.

All-rounders

James Bazley: Bazley has picked up six wickets while scoring 17 runs in three matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Monday.

Jack Edwards: Edwards can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball in this upcoming match. He scored 33 runs in the only match he played this season.

Bowlers

Tanveer Sangha: Sangha bowled exceptionally well in the last match, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 2.86. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Mark Steketee: Steketee has picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 5.33 in his two outings. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Renshaw (QUN) - 437 points

Jimmy Peirson (QUN) - 198 points

James Bazley (QUN) - 192 points

Marnus Labuschagne (QUN) - 169 points

Jack Wildermuth (QUN) - 149 points

Important Stats for QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Renshaw: 320 runs in 4 matches; SR - 124.03

Hayden Kerr: 43 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 104.87 and ER - 3.20

Jimmy Peirson: 118 runs in 4 matches; SR - 119.19

James Bazley: 17 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 85.00 and ER - 5.02

Tanveer Sangha: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.86

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Today

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction - Australian One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jimmy Peirson, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Sangha, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee, Tanveer Sangha.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne, Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction - Australian One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Oliver Davies, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Swepson, Tanveer Sangha.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne, Vice-Captain: James Bazley.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar