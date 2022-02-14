QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Australian One-Day Cup, Match 11

Queensland will lock horns with New South Wales in the 11th match of the Australian One-Day Cup at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on Monday.
Queensland have won two out of their four Australian One-Day Cup matches and are currently second in the points table. They beat South Australia by six wickets in their last match.
New South Wales, on the other hand, have won one out of their two Australian One-Day Cup matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the points table. They registered a massive 174-run victory over Victoria in their last game.
QUN vs NSW Probable Playing 11 Today
QUN XI
Usman Khawaja (C), Xavier Bartlett, Jimmy Peirson (WK), James Bazley, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth.
NSW XI
Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Hayden Kerr, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.
Match Details
QUN vs NSW, Match 11
Date and Time: February 14, 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane.
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Brisbane Cricket Ground is a good batting wicket. However, the pacers are also expected to procure some movement with the new ball in hand.
Batting first and putting runs on the board should be a preferred option at this venue. The first innings score in the only match played at this venue was 361 runs.
Today’s QUN vs NSW Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Jimmy Peirson: Peirson has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 118 runs at a strike rate of 119.19. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.
Batters
Matthew Renshaw: Renshaw has been in brilliant form with the bat this season. He has scored 320 runs at an average of 106+ in four matches.
Joe Burns: Burns has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Queensland in this ongoing season. He has scored 110 runs in three matches he played this season.
All-rounders
James Bazley: Bazley has picked up six wickets while scoring 17 runs in three matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Monday.
Jack Edwards: Edwards can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball in this upcoming match. He scored 33 runs in the only match he played this season.
Bowlers
Tanveer Sangha: Sangha bowled exceptionally well in the last match, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 2.86. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.
Mark Steketee: Steketee has picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 5.33 in his two outings. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.
Top 5 best players to pick in QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team
Matthew Renshaw (QUN) - 437 points
Jimmy Peirson (QUN) - 198 points
James Bazley (QUN) - 192 points
Marnus Labuschagne (QUN) - 169 points
Jack Wildermuth (QUN) - 149 points
Important Stats for QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team
Matthew Renshaw: 320 runs in 4 matches; SR - 124.03
Hayden Kerr: 43 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 104.87 and ER - 3.20
Jimmy Peirson: 118 runs in 4 matches; SR - 119.19
James Bazley: 17 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 85.00 and ER - 5.02
Tanveer Sangha: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.86
QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jimmy Peirson, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Sangha, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee, Tanveer Sangha.
Captain: Marnus Labuschagne, Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Oliver Davies, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Swepson, Tanveer Sangha.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Marnus Labuschagne, Vice-Captain: James Bazley.