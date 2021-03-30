QUN vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Australia Domestic One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup) Match - Mar 31st, 2021

Match 13 of the Marsh Cup will see Queensland take on New South Wales in a top-of-the-table clash at the North Sydney Oval on Wednesday.

Both Queensland and New South Wales are currently unbeaten in the Marsh Cup with three wins in four games. However, Queensland have been the team to beat, with Usman Khawaja and the bowlers starring consistently. Not to mention Marnus Labuschagne's contributions in the middle-order, which add value to Queensland's hopes of topping the table.

As for New South Wales, they have come with the goods in most of their Marsh Cup games. However, their big guns haven't clicked in unison so far which is a fearsome prospect for Queensland. Mitchell Starc is due a big performance for New South Wales, who also have the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to fall back on. All in all, another cracking Marsh Cup game is on the cards on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

New South Wales

David Warner, Matt Gilkes, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis and Daniel Sams

Queensland

Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Brendan Doggett and James Bazley

Predicted Playing XIs

New South Wales

David Warner, Daniel Hughes, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Matt Gilkes, Pat Cummins (C), Daniel Sams, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood

Queensland

Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake and Brendan Doggett

Match Details

Match: New South Wales vs Queensland, Match 13

Date & Time: 31st March 2021, at 8:30 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons with extra pace on offer for the fast bowlers. Although there is some extra bounce as well, the batsmen should enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat, making for an even contest between bat and ball. Although there isn't much turn on offer, the spinners will ideally have a say in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first with the conditions not expected to change much during the game.

Marsh Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (QUN vs NSW)

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Tips - Marsh Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Gilkes, D Warner, U Khawaja, M Renshaw, M Labuschagne, M Neser, M Henriques, P Cummins, B Stanlake, X Bartlett and M Starc

Captain: P Cummins. Vice-captain: U Khawaja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Gilkes, S Smith, U Khawaja, M Renshaw, J Burns, M Neser, M Henriques, P Cummins, B Stanlake, X Bartlett and M Starc

Captain: U Khawaja. Vice-captain: M Henriques