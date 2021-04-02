QUN vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Sheffield Shield Match - April 3rd, 2021

Match 23 of the Sheffield Shield will see Queensland take on New South Wales at the North Dalton Stadium in Wollongong.

Table-toppers Queensland are on a roll with three wins in seven games. Led by Usman Khawaja, they are well on course to finish in the top-two. Apart from the usual suspects Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns, Queensland can call upon the services of Mitchell Swepson, who features among the top-five wicket-takers, in the Sheffield Shield. With a good blend of youth and experience, Queensland will fancy their chances of winning their upcoming fixture.

New South Wales aren't far off as they sit second in the Sheffield Shield points table. Although they won't be able to avail the services of David Warner and Steve Smith, owing to their IPL commitments, New South Wales still have a solid unit, with Mitchell Starc set to lead their bowling attack. Not to mention Daniel Hughes, who returned to form with a sensational hundred against Queensland in the Marsh One Day Cup match earlier in the week. Although Queensland might hold the edge ahead of the game, New South Wales should prove to be a handful for the table-toppers in what promises to be an exciting Sheffield Shield game.

Squads to choose from

New South Wales

Kurtis Patterson (C), Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Jack Edwards, Matt Gilkes, Liam Hatcher, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Jason Sangha

Queensland

Usman Khawaja (C), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Bryce Street and Mitchell Swepson

Predicted Playing XIs

New South Wales

Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Kurtis Patterson (C), Baxter Holt, Matt Gilkes (WK), Jason Sangha, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland and Liam Hatcher/Lachlan Hearne

Queensland

Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (C), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Billy Stanlake, Brendan Doggett and Xavier Bartlett

Match Details

Match: New South Wales vs Queensland, Match 23

Date & Time: 3rd April 2021, at 5:00 AM IST

Venue: North Dalton Park, Wollongong

Pitch Report

A competitive game of cricket beckons with something on offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. The batters should be wary of movement off the surface, with the likes of Michael Neser and Mitchell Starc being ones to watch out for. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play with some turn on offer for the tweakers as well. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss, given the bowling-friendly conditions on offer.

Sheffield Shield Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (QUN vs NSW)

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Tips - Sheffield Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Gilkes, Jimmy Peirson, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and Xavier Bartlett

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Michael Neser

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Sangha, Jimmy Peirson, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and Billy Stanlake

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc