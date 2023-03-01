Queensland vs South Australia - Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Queensland (QUN) will take on South Australia (SAU) in the 26th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QUN vs SAU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have had a middling season so far. With three wins and a couple of losses apart from three draws, Queensland find themselves at No. 3 in the points table. They recently beat New South Wales in their last encounter and another win will take them closer to a place in the final.

South Australia, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table. They have won two, lost three, and three games have ended in a draw. Their last fixture, which was against Victoria, saw them lose by 177 runs. But prior to that, they registered two consecutive wins.

QUN vs SAU, Match Details

The 26th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 between Queensland and South Australia will be played on March 2, 2023, at the Gabba, Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QUN vs SAU

Date & Time: March 2, 2023, 5.30 am IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

Two matches have been played at the Gabba in Brisbane so far in this tournament. There has been some good pace and bounce for the fast bowlers. A bit of nip and movement has come to the aid of the bowlers as well. More of the same can be expected from this encounter.

QUN vs SAU Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Queensland: W, L, D, D, W

South Australia: L, W, W, D, L

QUN vs SAU Probable Playing 11 today

Queensland Team News

Sam Heazlett and Gurinder Sandhu will replace Aryan Jain and Liam Guthrie in the Queensland squad.

Queensland Probable Playing XI: Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Jack Clayton, Max Bryant, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, and Jack Sinfield.

South Australia Team News

Wes Agar has been rested for this game and Brendan Doggett might replace him in the playing XI.

South Australia Probable Playing XI: Henry Hunt, Jake Carder, Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Lehmann (c), Harry Nielsen (wk), Ben Manenti, Spencer Johnson, Nathan McAndrew, Jordan Buckingham, and Brendan Doggett.

Today’s QUN vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jimmy Peirson (8 matches, 359 runs, 27 catches, 2 stumpings)

Jimmy Peirson has been batting and keeping well this season. He has mustered 359 runs at an average of 32.63 and has hit a couple of hundreds. He has taken 27 catches as well.

Top Batter Pick

Daniel Drew (6 matches, 476 runs)

It was only a couple of games ago that Daniel Drew smashed a fantastic unbeaten 208 against Western Australia and laid the foundation for their win. Overall, he has made 476 runs while averaging 43.27 this season.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nathan McSweeney (6 matches, 445 runs, 1 wicket)

Nathan McSweeney is in good batting form. He has accumulated 445 runs and averages 44.50. He has hit a couple of centuries and as many fifties. He has one wicket with the ball as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Steketee (7 matches, 33 wickets)

Mark Steketee is in brilliant form with the ball. The Queensland pacer has picked up 33 scalps while averaging 17.81 in this tournament. He has a couple of five-wicket hauls to his name as well.

QUN vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Neser (7 matches, 323 runs, 33 wickets)

Michael Neser has been extremely effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has picked up 33 wickets in seven matches and has contributed 323 runs with the bat.

Nathan McAndrew (6 matches, 242 runs, 20 wickets)

Nathan McAndrew can make useful all-round contributions. He has scored 242 runs at an average of 60.50 and has picked up 20 scalps in this competition.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QUN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Michael Neser 323 runs & 33 wickets in 7 matches Nathan McSweeney 445 runs & 1 wicket in 6 matches Mark Steketee 33 wickets in 7 matches Nathan McAndrew 242 runs & 20 wickets in 6 matches Jimmy Peirson 359 runs & 27 catches in 8 matches

QUN vs SAU match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan McSweeney, and Nathan McAndrew will be the ones to watch out for.

QUN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Queensland vs South Australia - Sheffield Shield 2022-23.

Wicketkeepers: Harry Nielsen, Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Henry Hunt, Daniel Drew, Joe Burns

All-rounders: Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett

Bowlers: Nathan McAndrew, Ben Manenti, Mark Steketee

QUN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Queensland vs South Australia - Sheffield Shield 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Jake Lehmann, Henry Hunt, Daniel Drew, Max Bryant

All-rounders: Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett

Bowlers: Nathan McAndrew, Jordan Buckingham, Mark Steketee

