QUN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2022, Match 3

Queensland (QUN) will take on Southern Australia (SAU) in the third game of the Australia One Day Cup 2022 on Monday at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the QUN vs SAU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season. They have a lot of in-form and experienced players. Southern Australia will look to start their campaign on a positive note, but Queensland are a better team and should prevail.

QUN vs SAU Match Details

Match 3 of the Australia One Day Cup 2022 will be played on September 26 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane at 9:35 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUN vs SAU, Match 3

Date and Time: September 26, 2022; 9:35 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is well-balanced. There should be a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams should look to chase first here.

QUN vs SAU Form Guide

QUN - Will be playing their first game

SAU - Will be playing their first game

QUN vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

QUN

No major injury update

Jimmy Peirson (wk), Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Matthew Kuhnemann

SAU

No major injury update

Alex Carey (wk), Jake Weatherald, Jake Lehmann, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Isaac Higgins, Travis Head (c), Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope

QUN vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Carey

Carey, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. J Pierson is another good pick .

Batters

M Labuschagne

Labuschagne and U Khawaja are the two best batter picks. M Renshaw is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

T Head

Head and J Wildermuth are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Neser is another good pick.

Bowlers

W Agar

The top bowler picks are K Richardson and W Agar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and could also bowl at the death. M Steketee is another good pick.

QUN vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

T Head

Head bats in the top order and also completes his quota of ten overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. Players can also make him the universal captain of the grand league teams.

J Wildermuth

As the pitch is decent, you could make J Wildermuth the captain of the grand league teams. He bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of ten overs.

Five Must-Picks for QUN vs SAU, Match 3

K Richardson

J Wildermuth

U Khawaja

T Head

M Labuschagne

Queensland vs Southern Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl both at the death and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Queensland vs Southern Australia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Carey

Batters: U Khawaja, M Labuschagne, M Renshaw, J Weatherald

All-rounders: T Head, M Neser, J Wildermuth

Bowlers: K Richardson, M Steketee, W Agar

Queensland vs Southern Australia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Carey

Batters: U Khawaja, M Labuschagne, M Bryant

All-rounders: T Head, M Neser, J Wildermuth, N McAndrew

Bowlers: L Pope, G Sandhu, W Agar

