QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Australian One-Day Cup, Match 5

Queensland will take on Tasmania in the fifth match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup on 1st November, Monday, at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville.

Queensland did not have the best of starts to their campaign, losing against South Australia by 67 runs to slip to the bottom of the table. They'll be desperate to win this game to get their campaign back on track.

Tasmania, meanwhile, are in second place in the points table, having defeated Western Australia by four wickets in their first match. They will look to continue the same form in this game, and grab another victory.

QUN vs TAS Probable Playing 11s Today

Queensland

Usman Khawaja (C), Jimmy Peirson (WK), Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschange, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Matthew Kuhnemann, Connor Sully.

Tasmania

Jordan Silk (C), Ben McDermott (WK), Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Jake Doran, Beau Webster, Mitchell Owen, Tom Andrews, Sam Rainbird, Riley Meredith, Peter Siddle.

Match Details

Match: Queensland vs Tasmania, Australia Domestic One-Day Cup.

Date and Time: 1st November; 5.35 AM IST.

Venue: Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville is a sporting one. The pacers should get a decent amount of bounce and movement early on in the innings. Meanwhile, the batters could find it easier to execute their shots in the second half of the game.

Today's QUN vs TAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: He is a good option from the wicketkeeping department. He's been in fabulous form with the bat, scoring 57 runs in his previous game.

Batters

Sam Heazlett: He was in outstanding form with the bat in the previous game, scoring 93 runs. He is expected to shine once again in this match.

Jordan Silk: He is a dependable batter for Tasmania. In his previous game, he scored 90 runs, which makes him a must pick in Today's game.

All-Rounders

Michael Neser: He is a fabulous all-round performer for the Queens. In his previous game, he scored 55 runs, and also took two wickets.

Beau Webster: He scored 39 runs, and took two wickets in his last match. He might be a decent option for Today's game as well.

Bowlers

Gurinder Sandhu: He bowled brilliantly against South Australia in his last game, taking four wickets. He is a top pick for Today's match as well.

Riley Meredith: He is a consistent wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals. In his previous outing, he took three wickets, so he is a player to keep an eye on.

Five best players to pick in QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction team

Gurinder Sandhu: 134 points.

Sam Heazlett: 126 points.

Michael Neser: 126 points.

Jordan Silk: 117 points.

Jack Wildermuth: 107 points.

Key stats for QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction team

Gurinder Sandhu: 1 match, 4 wickets.

Sam Heazlett: 1 match, 93 runs.

Michael Neser: 1 match, 55 runs, 2 wickets.

Jordan Silk: 1 match, 90 runs.

Jack Wildermuth: 1 match, 37 runs, 2 wickets.

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Today

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Sam Heazlett, Jordan Silk, Michael Neser, Beau Webster, Gurinder Sandhu, Riley Meredith, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Joe Borns, Peter Siddle.

Captain: Michael Neser. Vice-Captain: Beau Webster.

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Sam Heazlett, Jordan Silk, Michael Neser, Beau Webster, Gurinder Sandhu, Riley Meredith, Jack Wildermuth, Usman Khawaja, Macalister Wright, Connor Sully.

Captain: Gurinder Sandhu. Vice-Captain: Jordan Silk.

Edited by Bhargav