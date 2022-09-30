QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2022, Match 5

Queensland (QUN) will take on Tasmania (TAS) in match five of the Australia One Day Cup 2022 on Friday (September 30) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, best picks and playing 11s.

Queensland lost their first match against Southern Australia by 61 runs. Tasmania, on the other hand, won their first match against Southern Australia by eight wickets.

Queensland will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Tasmania are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

QUN vs TAS Match Details

Match 5 of the Australia One Day Cup 2022 will be played on September 30 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 9.35 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUN vs TAS, Match 5

Date and Time: September 30, 2022, 9.35 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Southern Australia and Queensland, where a total of 495 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

QUN vs TAS Form Guide

QUN - L

TAS - W

QUN vs TAS Probable Playing XI

QUN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Jimmy Peirson (wk), Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Matthew Kuhnemann

TAS Playing XI

No major injury updates

Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott (wk), Sam Rainbird, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk (c), Beau Webster, Mac Wright

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B McDermott (1 match, 71 runs)

B McDermott, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. J Pierson is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C Jewell (1 match, 126 runs)

C Jewell and U Khawaja are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Renshaw is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

M Neser (1 match, 20 runs, 1 wicket)

M Neser and J Wildermuth are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. X Bartlett is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

T Rogers (1 match, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Meredith and T Rogers. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Swepson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

QUN vs TAS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Neser

M Neser will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. Players can also make him the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

C Jewell

Since the pitch is decent, you can make C Jewell the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and is currently in top-notch form. He smashed 126 runs in the last match against Southern Australia.

5 Must-Picks for QUN vs TAS, Match 5

C Jewell 126 runs 164 points B McDermott 71 runs 91 points T Rogers 5 wickets 165 points M Renshaw 43 runs and 2 wickets 110 points M Swepson 2 wickets 77 points

Queensland vs Tasmania Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Queensland vs Tasmania Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott

Batters: U Khawaja, C Jewell, M Renshaw

All-rounders: B Webster, M Neser, X Bartlett

Bowlers: T Rogers, M Swepson, P Siddle, R Meredith

Queensland vs Tasmania Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott

Batters: U Khawaja, C Jewell, M Renshaw

All-rounders: M Neser, X Bartlett

Bowlers: T Rogers, M Swepson, P Siddle, T Andrews, G Sandhu

