QUN vs VCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australian One Day Cup, Match 12

Queensland (QUN) will be up against Victoria (VCT) in the 12th match of the Australian One Day Cup at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QUN vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 12.

Queensland have had a very underwhelming campaign so far. Having played three matches, they have lost all their games and are yet to register their first points on the board. Queensland lost their most recent match against Western Australia by five runs. They are second from bottom in the table.

Victoria are fourth in the standings with eight points. After playing four matches, they have won and lost two games each. Victoria defeated Tasmania by 17 runs in their most recent encounter.

QUN vs VCT Match Details, Match 12

The Match 12 of the Australian One Day Cup will be played on November 15 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The match is set to take place at 5.35 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUN vs VCT, Australian One Day Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: November 15, 2022, 5.35 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Live Streaming and Broadcast: CA Live

QUN vs VCT Pitch Report

The track at the Allan Border Field has not been particularly conducive to batting. Bowlers have had the upper hand and the three matches held here have been low-scoring encounters. Fast bowlers have done quite well with the new ball here and the trend is expected to continue.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 220.6

Average second innings score: 202

QUN vs VCT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Queensland: L-L-L

Victoria: W-L-LW

QUN vs VCT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Queensland Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Queensland Probable Playing 11

Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Jack Clayton, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, and Mitchell Swepson.

Victoria Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Victoria Probable Playing 11

Marcus Harris, Travis Dean, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Peter Handscomb (c), Nic Maddinson, Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, Scott Boland, and Cameron McClure.

QUN vs VCT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Peter Handscomb (4 matches, 163 runs, Average: 54.33)

Peter Handscomb is the best wicketkeeper option for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has slammed 163 runs in four matches at an average of 54.33.

Top Batter pick

Marcus Harris (4 matches, 215 runs, Average: 71.67)

Marcus Harris has looked in great touch with the bat. He is the leading run-scorer for Victoria with 215 runs in four matches at an average of 71.67 and a strike rate of 99.08.

Top All-rounder pick

Matt Short (4 matches, 188 runs, Strike Rate: 107.43)

Matthew Short has provided a lot of impetus with the bat for Victoria. He has amassed 188 runs at an average of 62.67 and is the second-highest scorer for the side. Short also has a strong strike rate of 107.43.

Top Bowler pick

Gurinder Sandhu (3 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)

Gurinder Sandhu has done a fine job with the ball for Queensland. He has claimed six wickets in three matches and has bowled at an average of 23.83 and an economy rate of 5.50.

QUN vs VCT match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Neser

Michael Neser has been in outstanding form with the ball. He is the fourth-highest wicket taker in the competition and has already taken eight wickets at a splendid average of 14.75. He also has a wonderful economy rate of 4.27 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your QUN vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Will Sutherland

Will Sutherland is the leading wicket-taker for Victoria with six wickets in four matches. He has bowled at an average of 34.50 and has an economy rate of 5.59. He has also scored 55 runs at a strike rate of over 100.

5 Must-picks with players stats for QUN vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Michael Neser 8 wickets 297 points Will Sutherland 55 runs and 6 wickets 273 points Marcus Harris 215 runs 267 points Matt Short 188 runs 258 points Matt Renshaw 157 runs and 2 wickets 251 points

QUN vs VCT match expert tips

Michael Neser has been in magnificent form with the ball and he could prove to be the X factor in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

QUN vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

QUN vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb

Batters: Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Will Sutherland, Matt Short

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Scott Boland, Mitchell Swepson

QUN vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

QUN vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Peter Handscomb, Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Will Sutherland, Matt Short

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy

